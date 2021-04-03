Score $10K a Month Plus Free Rent With This Sonoma Winery’s Dream Job Giveaway

If the last year or so has got you thinking about a career restart—or you’ve always just wanted to work in wine, one California winery has a pretty tempting offer. Sonoma County’s Murphy-Goode winery is looking for a new hire to bring on board for a year-long stint. The pay? Very generous. The perks? Equally generous. The job? Well, it’s kind of whatever you can dream up.

Murphy-Goode’s ‘A Really Goode Job’ contest first launched in 2009 as a way to combat job market woes created by the 2008 financial crisis. Seeing that we’re in a similarly daunting economic and employment situation these days, this twice-in-a-lifetime opportunity is back.

Think you’ve got what it takes to take on your dream job at a winery? All you’ve got to do is create a compelling video that proves why you’re the best candidate for the job. The world is your vine, but you’ll get extra points for creativity and humor. All entries will be judged on what your dream job contributes to the company, creativity and design, applicable experience, and your skillset—so be sure to cover these points in your entry.

If you’re hired, you’ll be expected to get to work at your new dream job as soon as August 2021. The gig comes with a sparkling six-figure salary of $10,000 a month, plus rent-free housing in beautiful Sonoma County and a year’s supply of Murphy-Goode wine—which, according to the official contest website, is generously doled out 30 cases, enough for nearly a bottle day.

However, while it's easy to get swept up in the vines of this dream gig, don’t be fooled: this dream job is actually a job. The fine print notes that you’ll need to be able to “repetitively lift” at least 50 pounds and work overtime (including flexible hours and on weekends, when needed). You’ll also need to be at least 21 years old and able to legally work in the United States.

While what you do is ultimately up to you, there’s an official unofficial job description that will help you figure out if this opportunity is the right fit and give you an edge on your submission. Entries must be uploaded via the A Real Goode Job online portal by the last stroke of June 30, 2021.