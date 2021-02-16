The Moxy Brand Comes to South Beach with This Extravagant New Hotel

View Map Moxy Miami South Beach Address 915 Washington Ave , Miami , FL 33139 , USA Get directions Phone +1 305-600-4292 Web Visit website

Miami’s Art Deco District welcomed the Moxy Miami South Beach on Feb. 11, with a design that references midcentury Havana, modern Mexico City, and tropical Miami. The hotel also marks the first resort-style property under Marriott’s Moxy brand. It includes two pools, the Moxy Beach Club, a fitness center, indoor-outdoor lounging, and multiple drinking and dining options.

The eight-story hotel has 202 rooms designed by Rockwell Group, which also developed the public spaces. Rooms include King, Double Queen, or Quad Bunk options and suites and feature a vivid Miami color palette and floor-to-ceiling windows (with some boasting sweeping ocean views). Inspired in part by the Clyde Mallory Line, an overnight ferry service between Miami and Havana that operated in the 1940s and ’50s, the rooms reference ocean liner staterooms with ingenious, space-maximizing storage solutions. Custom art by Miami artist Aquarela Sabol of iconic artists like Frida Kahlo, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso, and Salvador Dalí visiting South Beach hang in the rooms.

Lightstone, the developers of this project and the same firm behind three award-winning Moxy hotels in New York City, have created a flamboyant indoor-outdoor playground. The sun-drenched lobby features various seating areas and amusements like a foosball table whose players are vintage pinup dolls and a carnivalesque payphone that provides complimentary horoscope readings from resident astrologer @Bassfunkdaddy.

The fun and funky designs continue throughout the hotel’s public spaces, including the fitness center inspired by nearby Muscle Beach, the rooftop with its outdoor movie screening area and shallow pool with submerged chaises and lily-pad shaped daybed, and the 72-foot cabana-lined pool on the second-floor terrace, which has tiered lounge seating, benches in the water, and luxury private cabanas. Swimmers can peek down directly into the lobby through a see-through cutout at the bottom of the pool.

Saladino Designs was in charge of creating the food and beverage spaces, taking inspiration from Mexico City, Oaxaca, and Havana. Lightstone tapped the Miami restaurateurs behind Coyo Taco and 1-800-Lucky to create six new dining concepts in the hotel.

In the lobby is Bar Moxy offering craft cocktails and Los Buenos, an all-day bodega and taco stand, with coffee and Cuban-style cafecitos by La Colombe. Los Buenos also sells clothing, accessories, magazines, and gifts sourced from local purveyors.

Serena is an open-air restaurant on the plant-filled second-floor terrace with lounge and table seating, while The Upside is the hotel’s eighth-floor rooftop bar with 360-degree views of the ocean and Miami Beach, available exclusively to hotel guests and for private events.

Two additional concepts, Como Como and Mezcalista, will open this spring. Como Como is a marisqueria (seafood restaurant) and raw bar centered around a wood- and charcoal-fired grill. The centerpiece is a “tequila tree” sculpture that theatrically dispenses the spirit from hand-blown glass spheres. The catacomb-like Mezcalista lounge allows guests to sip from an assortment of more than 100 types of rare mezcals and tequilas.

The hotel also has plans for energetic programming, including several exclusive partnerships. Adapting the #SWEATatMoxy program from its sister properties in New York, Moxy South Beach will offer guests high-energy classes from local fitness guru Starr Hawkins, restorative sessions from NYC-based BeRevolutionarie, and a surfing boot camp from Surfrider Foundation. The Surfrider Foundation collaboration continues with Silent Disco beach cleanups and surf-inspired movie screenings on the rooftop. The rooftop will also host biannual screenings in partnership with the Miami Film Festival. Moxy South Beach has also teamed up with Prism Creative and Tigre Sounds to curate a weekly live music series with emerging musicians.

Moxy South Beach is utilizing the most advanced cleaning and sanitizing systems available, including the AtmosAir system to continuously monitor, disinfect, and purify the indoor air, as well as a cutting-edge bipolar ionization technology that filters out airborne viruses, molds, and bacteria. Additionally, Asepticare® cleaner is used across the hotel to deodorize and eliminate allergens, germs, mold, viruses, bacteria, and mildew. An on-property Cleanliness Captain enforces Marriott’s 200-plus cleaning protocols through its Global Cleanliness Council and Commitment to Clean.

To book a room, visit moxysouthbeach.com. Rates start at $159 per night.