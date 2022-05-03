Travel News Hotels You Can Now Spend the Night in Moulin Rouge's Iconic Windmill The Airbnb listing will cost you just $1 for a night By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 05/03/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Daniel Alexander Harris / Airbnb Looking for a romantic night for two in Paris? Consider the Moulin Rouge windmill. Yes, that iconic red windmill, a nod to Montmartre’s pastoral past, has a secret room that is now Airbnb’s newest listing. Even better—a stay in this landmark will cost you just $1 for the night. First built in 1889 and entirely reconstructed 30 years after a fire, the windmill has never been open to the public before. Now welcoming guests for just three nights in June, to say this is a once-in-a-lifetime stay is a bit of an understatement. Guests will get unprecedented access to the landmark, but the one-night stay includes tickets to a show, a backstage pass, and a three-course meal. Daniel Alexander Harris / Airbnb The windmill’s interior was painstakingly restored to its Belle Epoque glory days with the guidance of 19th-century French historian Jean-Claude Yon to ensure period accuracy. The richly decorated room is covered in dramatic floral arrangements, and the dressing area includes vintage costumes, perfumes, and love letters. There’s even a rooftop terrace covered with lanterns and 19th-century garden furniture. During the stay, you’ll get a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, including peeks backstage; a dressing room meet and greet with Claudine Van Den Bergh, a lead dancer and Airbnb host; incredible seats to Féerie; an aperitif on the rooftop terrace followed by a three-course dinner by Moulin Rouge resident chef Arnaud Demerville; and a French breakfast before check-out. Guests can request to book the three individual one-night stays on June 13, 20, and 27 starting Tuesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. EST, at airbnb.com/moulinrouge. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Airbnb. "The Iconic Moulin Rouge Windmill Reveals a Secret Room For An Overnight Stay with Airbnb." May 1, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit