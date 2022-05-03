You Can Now Spend the Night in Moulin Rouge's Iconic Windmill

Looking for a romantic night for two in Paris? Consider the Moulin Rouge windmill. Yes, that iconic red windmill, a nod to Montmartre’s pastoral past, has a secret room that is now Airbnb’s newest listing. Even better—a stay in this landmark will cost you just $1 for the night.

First built in 1889 and entirely reconstructed 30 years after a fire, the windmill has never been open to the public before. Now welcoming guests for just three nights in June, to say this is a once-in-a-lifetime stay is a bit of an understatement.

Guests will get unprecedented access to the landmark, but the one-night stay includes tickets to a show, a backstage pass, and a three-course meal.

Daniel Alexander Harris / Airbnb

The windmill’s interior was painstakingly restored to its Belle Epoque glory days with the guidance of 19th-century French historian Jean-Claude Yon to ensure period accuracy. The richly decorated room is covered in dramatic floral arrangements, and the dressing area includes vintage costumes, perfumes, and love letters. There’s even a rooftop terrace covered with lanterns and 19th-century garden furniture.

During the stay, you’ll get a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, including peeks backstage; a dressing room meet and greet with Claudine Van Den Bergh, a lead dancer and Airbnb host; incredible seats to Féerie; an aperitif on the rooftop terrace followed by a three-course dinner by Moulin Rouge resident chef Arnaud Demerville; and a French breakfast before check-out.

Guests can request to book the three individual one-night stays on June 13, 20, and 27 starting Tuesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. EST, at airbnb.com/moulinrouge.