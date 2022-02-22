The 10 Most Popular Villages in Europe, According to Social Media

The result is a list of breathtakingly gorgeous villages (meaning the population is between 500 to 2,500 people) across the continent. From the iconic white buildings of Oia, Greece to the volcanic hot springs of Furnas, Portugal, and beyond, these are the 10 most popular villages in Europe.

If you like to pick vacation destinations based on how Insta-worthy the landscape is, then you're in luck. Uswitch, a service that helps users compare products and services, set out to find the most loved villages in Europe (and other regions) based on data from Instagram and Pinterest.

01 of 10 Oia, Greece Mike Ledwith / Getty Images The most popular destination with more than 1.6 million appearances on Instagram and Pinterest was Oia, Greece—a village of around 1,500 people perched on the northwest tip of Santorini. Oia is quintessential Santorini, and even if you don't recognize the name, you likely recognize the iconic image of white-washed buildings nestled into volcanic cliffs. The village is best known for the stellar sunsets, so much so that it can be overwhelmingly crowded as people crowd the streets to catch the sun's last moments. Oia is also known for its high-end shopping.

02 of 10 Göreme, Turkey Asia-Pacific Images Studio / Getty Images Recognizable by the colorful hot air balloons suspended over stone rock formations, Göreme received more than 1.1 million shares on Instagram and Pinterest. With around 2,000 permanent residents, the village is a gateway to a stunning national park with the same name. Goreme National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site with otherworldly rock formations and underground cities. Book a hot air balloon ride to get the best view of the village and the rest of Cappadocia.

03 of 10 Hallstatt, Austria bluejayphoto / Getty Images Hallstatt (population: 754) received more than 799,000 shares and was the most popular destination on Pinterest, with 4,887 pins. Occupied for over 7,000 years, this village is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. History buffs can learn about Hallstatt's long history by visiting museums dedicated to the old salt mine, bronze and iron age artifacts, and a bone-house. Nature lovers will enjoy trails that lead into the mountains.

04 of 10 Vernazza, Italy Jakob Radlgruber / EyeEm / Getty Images This colorful fishing village, a part of the famed Cinque Terre, is one of the most beautiful places in the southern Italian Rivera. Social media users agree as Vernazza racked up over 493,000 shares on Instagram and Pinterest. It has been inhabited since the 11th century and is an ideal place to relax on a beach, wander through narrow streets, and enjoy some stellar fish and seafood.

05 of 10 Tobermory, Scotland Ashley Cooper / Getty Images Tobermory is another colorful fishing village—this time on the Scottish Isle of Mull. Known as one of the most beautiful ports in Scotland, Tobermory received 242,210 shares on social media and is a great base to explore the wildlife and outdoor adventure that its home island is known for. If you're not an outdoorsy type, there's plenty to keep you entertained, even if it's just marveling at the painted buildings along the water.

06 of 10 Furnas, Portugal Westend61 / Getty Images Amassing close to 228,000 shares, Furnas is a village on Sao Miguel Island, part of the stunning Azores. As the name suggests, Furnas is best known for its many volcanic hot springs. However, the main highlight is eating a meal cooked by a volcano! We recommend ordering cozido na Caldeira (a meat and vegetable stew cooked by the heat from a volcano) from Restaurante Tony's.

07 of 10 Folegandros, Greece Vasilis Tsikkinis photos / Getty Images For a less-crowded trip to the Greek Isles, consider Folegandros. This village, on a Cyclades island of the same name, received over 154,000 shares on social media, so it's definitely not unknown. Still, it is a lesser-known destination compared to Santorini, also a part of the Cyclades. Folegandros is perfect for a low-key vacation enjoying the impressive cliffs and quiet beaches.



08 of 10 Wengen, Switzerland Gu / Getty Images Earning around 122,000 shares on Instagram and Pinterest, Wengen delivers tons of Swiss Alpine charm. The village is beautiful year-round but shines during winter. It's the home of the Ski World Cup every January, but non-skiers can enjoy the car-free streets and wooden chalets. During summer, the ski trails are ideal for a high-altitude hike.

09 of 10 Portree, Scotland Ulrike Schmitt-Hartmann / Getty Images The capital of Scotland's gorgeous Isle of Skye, Portree received close to 120,000 shares and is one of the biggest villages on the list with almost 2,500 residents. Portree is an excellent base if you're looking to take a tour of the Isle of Skye. There are coach and boat tours available depending on what sights you want to see.

