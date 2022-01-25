These Are Airbnb's Most Popular Rentals, According to Instagram

With more than 5.6 million listings in over 220 destinations worldwide, finding the most picturesque Airbnb for your trip is a massive research project. Lucky for us, the company took out some of the legwork by sharing their most-liked listings of 2021, based on Instagram likes.

The top picks are all unique listings with breathtaking scenery. Like a Serbian houseboat docked where the Sava and Danube rivers meet or a cabin in the middle of an old-growth private forest in Oregon. Airbnb's most-liked post is of a charming A-frame cabin with breathtaking views of Zion National Park, racking up more than 61,000 likes. The second most-liked post, a cozy treetop cabin in the middle of a nature preserve, has just over 39,500 likes as of publishing.

Check out the top 10 most popular posts and get some ideas for your next stay:

Zion EcoCabin, Hildale, Utah

Raven Rock Treehouse, Fletcher, North Carolina

Crow's Nest, Monte Rio, California

The Kingdom A-frame, Burke, Vermont

The Woodlands House, Sandy, Oregon

Villa Amalfi, Tulum, Mexico

Mariner Boathouse, Belgrade, Serbia

Maison Lafleur, Le Vignau, France

Hermosa Cabaña, Mineral del Chico, Mexico