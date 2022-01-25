These Are Airbnb's Most Popular Rentals, According to Instagram

You'll want to book these ASAP

With more than 5.6 million listings in over 220 destinations worldwide, finding the most picturesque Airbnb for your trip is a massive research project. Lucky for us, the company took out some of the legwork by sharing their most-liked listings of 2021, based on Instagram likes.

The top picks are all unique listings with breathtaking scenery. Like a Serbian houseboat docked where the Sava and Danube rivers meet or a cabin in the middle of an old-growth private forest in Oregon. Airbnb's most-liked post is of a charming A-frame cabin with breathtaking views of Zion National Park, racking up more than 61,000 likes. The second most-liked post, a cozy treetop cabin in the middle of a nature preserve, has just over 39,500 likes as of publishing.

Check out the top 10 most popular posts and get some ideas for your next stay:

Zion EcoCabin, Hildale, Utah

Raven Rock Treehouse, Fletcher, North Carolina

Crow's Nest, Monte Rio, California

The Kingdom A-frame, Burke, Vermont

The Woodlands House, Sandy, Oregon

Villa Amalfi, Tulum, Mexico

Mariner Boathouse, Belgrade, Serbia

Maison Lafleur, Le Vignau, France

Hermosa Cabaña, Mineral del Chico, Mexico

Historic Guesthouse and Gardens, Marietta, Georgia

