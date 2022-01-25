Travel News Hotels These Are Airbnb's Most Popular Rentals, According to Instagram You'll want to book these ASAP By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/25/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Ethan Abitz / Airbnb With more than 5.6 million listings in over 220 destinations worldwide, finding the most picturesque Airbnb for your trip is a massive research project. Lucky for us, the company took out some of the legwork by sharing their most-liked listings of 2021, based on Instagram likes. The top picks are all unique listings with breathtaking scenery. Like a Serbian houseboat docked where the Sava and Danube rivers meet or a cabin in the middle of an old-growth private forest in Oregon. Airbnb's most-liked post is of a charming A-frame cabin with breathtaking views of Zion National Park, racking up more than 61,000 likes. The second most-liked post, a cozy treetop cabin in the middle of a nature preserve, has just over 39,500 likes as of publishing. Check out the top 10 most popular posts and get some ideas for your next stay: Zion EcoCabin, Hildale, Utah Raven Rock Treehouse, Fletcher, North Carolina Crow's Nest, Monte Rio, California The Kingdom A-frame, Burke, Vermont The Woodlands House, Sandy, Oregon Villa Amalfi, Tulum, Mexico Mariner Boathouse, Belgrade, Serbia Maison Lafleur, Le Vignau, France Hermosa Cabaña, Mineral del Chico, Mexico Historic Guesthouse and Gardens, Marietta, Georgia Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit These Are the World's Most Picturesque Five-Star Hotels, According to Instagram Ready to Live Like a Roy? The Italian Villa on 'Succession' Is Now on Airbnb Airbnb Is Looking for Someone to Live Rent-Free in Sicily for a Year The Real-Life 'Home Alone' House Is Now Available to Rent on Airbnb Downtown Houston's Newest Hotel Is an Art Deco Lover's Dream This Adults-Only Ranch in Montana Is One of the Most Relaxing Places I've Ever Stayed One of St. Barth's Most Exclusive Luxury Hotels Is Back 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State Airbnb Is Hosting a Spooky Stay at the Original 'Scream' House You Can Win a Beach Getaway from Hard Rock Hotels Just for Sharing Your Love Story New York City Cracks Down on Illegal Airbnb "Glamping Vans" New York's Beloved Le Parker Meridien Hotel Gets a New Identity You Can Now Tour Dubai's Burj Al Arab—One of the World’s Most Exclusive Hotels This New Boutique Hotel in Indianapolis Celebrates All Things Indy The Riviera Maya Just Got a New Luxury Hotel—and It Floats Over a Mangrove Forest Dubai's Newest Hotel Is an Over-the-Top Spectacle