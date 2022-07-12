This Is the World's Most Livable City—and No, It's Not in Scandinavia

Get ready to pack your bags! Once again, Vienna has been named the world's most livable city, and we're suddenly craving Sachertorte and a cup of melange.

In its newly released Global Liveability Index for 2022, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) looked at 172 cities worldwide, assessing 30 livability factors across five categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Vienna, which ended up with an index rating of 99.1, topped the list, followed by Copenhagen (98.0) and Zurich (96.3)

"Stability and good infrastructure are [Vienna's] main charms for its inhabitants, supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment," the EIU wrote in its report.

The City of Music has plenty to offer to keep its residents occupied. Music lovers will want to spend their evenings at the State Opera, while art enthusiasts and history buffs will enjoy diving into the city's 100-plus museums. And when you need to take it slow, Vienna's cozy coffeehouses provide the perfect setting for catching up with friends.

Vienna, which ranked first in 2018 and 2019, dropped down to 12th place in 2021 due to pandemic-related museum and restaurant closures. "For the past two years, EIU's global liveability rankings have been largely driven by the [pandemic], with lockdowns and social distancing measures affecting scores for culture, education, and healthcare in cities across the world," said the report. "However, in our most recent survey, the index has normalized, as restrictions have been lifted in many countries."

For those who prefer to live closer to home, three Canadian cities—Calgary (96.3), Vancouver (96.1), and Toronto (95.4)—"dominated" the rankings, making our northern neighbor a strong contender for your next move.