Travel News Travel Tips This Is the World's Most Livable City—and No, It's Not in Scandinavia We want to move there immediately By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 07/12/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email martin-dm / Getty Images Get ready to pack your bags! Once again, Vienna has been named the world's most livable city, and we're suddenly craving Sachertorte and a cup of melange. In its newly released Global Liveability Index for 2022, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) looked at 172 cities worldwide, assessing 30 livability factors across five categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Vienna, which ended up with an index rating of 99.1, topped the list, followed by Copenhagen (98.0) and Zurich (96.3) "Stability and good infrastructure are [Vienna's] main charms for its inhabitants, supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment," the EIU wrote in its report. The City of Music has plenty to offer to keep its residents occupied. Music lovers will want to spend their evenings at the State Opera, while art enthusiasts and history buffs will enjoy diving into the city's 100-plus museums. And when you need to take it slow, Vienna's cozy coffeehouses provide the perfect setting for catching up with friends. Vienna, which ranked first in 2018 and 2019, dropped down to 12th place in 2021 due to pandemic-related museum and restaurant closures. "For the past two years, EIU's global liveability rankings have been largely driven by the [pandemic], with lockdowns and social distancing measures affecting scores for culture, education, and healthcare in cities across the world," said the report. "However, in our most recent survey, the index has normalized, as restrictions have been lifted in many countries." For those who prefer to live closer to home, three Canadian cities—Calgary (96.3), Vancouver (96.1), and Toronto (95.4)—"dominated" the rankings, making our northern neighbor a strong contender for your next move. The Global Liveability Index 2022 Rank City Country Index 1 Vienna Austria 99.1 2 Copenhagen Denmark 98.0 3 Zurich Switzerland 96.3 4 Calgary Canada 96.3 5 Vancouver Canada 96.1 6 Geneva Switzerland 95.9 7 Frankfurt Germany 95.7 8 Toronto Germany 95.4 9 Amsterdam Netherlands 95.3 10 Osaka Japan 95.1 10 Melbourne Australia 95.1 Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Economist Intelligence. "The Global Livability Index 2022." Accessed July 11, 2022. Economist Intelligence. "The Global Livability Index 2022." Accessed July 11, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Summer Air Travel Is a Mess. This Is Why, and Here's What You Can Do About It Upset by the Election? Move to Canada LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island Hospitality in the "New South": How Luxury Brands Are Shaping the Region's Future United Airlines Is Wagering That You'll Want to Fly to Places Other Airlines Don't The 9 Best Hybrid Golf Clubs of 2022 Where to Go in 2022: The Most Exciting Destinations to Explore This Year Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? The 15 Best Survival Kits of 2022 The 7 Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Solo Travelers in 2022 Destinations Dependent on Ecotourism Are Facing a Silent Crisis The 12 Best Men’s Hiking Boots, Tested by Outdoor Experts LGBTQ Travel Guide: Washington, D.C. Celebrate Asian American History By Visiting These National Parks The 12 Best Food Halls in New York City By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies