Is This the Most Beautiful State Park in the US?

Like most Americans, you've probably spent a summer (or winter) vacation at one of the United States' best national parks, but have you experienced the incredible depth and breadth of the country's top state parks?

From the magnificent redwoods of California's Big Basin State Park to the breathtaking views of Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, there's a state park adventure for every outdoor enthusiast. Many state parks offer access to nearby lakes, rivers, and mountain ranges, making them a great starting point for a more extended vacation.

Now, a new list from Travel Lens has crunched data from Yelp and Tripadvisor to rank the most beautiful state parks in the country, along with the U.S.'s most popular and the most Instagrammed, natch.

Of the 6,000 parks analyzed, the top spot for beauty went to Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan. Located in the heart of the Upper Peninsula, the Porcupine Mountains are known for their incredible views, majestic rivers, and picturesque waterfalls. Not surprisingly, Travel Lens also found it to be the park most increasing in popularity, with searches up more than 112 percent year-over-year.

As for the most Instagrammed state park, that title goes to New York's Niagara Falls State Park.

Here's the full list of the most beautiful state parks, according to Travel Lens:

No matter which park you choose, visiting one of our country's premier state parks will offer a picture-perfect backdrop for your next great American adventure.