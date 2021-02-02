A New Luxury Resort Opens in the Heart of Sonoma Wine Country

Northern California's wine country got a new luxury hotel on Jan. 29 when the luxury brand Montage opened its newest location in the charming town of Healdsburg, in storied Sonoma County. Complete with 15.5 acres of vineyards, the new resort also features a heritage oak forest and lush rolling hills.

Montage Healdsburg and its 130 bungalow-style accommodations sit among 22,000 preserved oak trees and vine-covered hills in the Sonoma Valley, offering stunning views from the rooms’ floor-to-ceiling windows. Designed by Le Architects, Delawie Architects, and EDG Design, each spacious room features natural wood, stone, copper accents and furniture, hardwood floors, marble bathrooms with soaking tubs and separate showers, and a furnished balcony or deck for indoor-outdoor living (some with fire pits). The hotel's crown jewel is the Guest House, situated on a hill with sweeping views of Mount St. Helena and the rolling vineyards of the Alexander Valley. The 4,600-square-foot three-bedroom retreat features a separate living room, a fully equipped kitchen, and a private courtyard with an outdoor hot tub. Also unveiled with the resort is Montage Residences Healdsburg, with 25 turn-key homes and 15 build-ready home sites available for purchase.

Montage Healdsburg takes its Sonoma location to heart, and its culinary offerings reflect that. Signature restaurant Hazel Hill features locally sourced, seasonal cuisine alongside an extensive wine selection. Opt for al fresco dining overlooking the resort’s vineyards for the full effect. For more casual fare, the lobby has Scout Field Bar, offering cocktails, local craft beers, and some of the world’s most celebrated wines, as well as a menu of French-infused snacks and small plates. The resort’s outdoor pool is open in warm weather, along with the poolside Hudson Springs Bar and Grill, which offers a coastal-inspired menu. For those on the go, the resort’s gourmet market, Healdsburg Country Store, has locally made goods, artisan gifts, and specialty foods on sale.

It’s tempting to while away the hours sipping wine in various gorgeous settings at the resort, but for those craving a little more action, there’s a variety of on-property activities, like bocce ball, pickleball, archery, road bike and e-bike rentals to take off the property. Little ones can be enrolled in Montage Hotels & Resorts’ signature Paintbox children’s program, perfect for kids aged 5–12.

Of course, you’ll probably want to (and should!) check out some of the iconic local wineries while you’re in the region. The resort has partnered with local vineyards to offer guests the opportunity to learn about winemaking through private tastings and personalized tours. Plus, Montage Healdsburg has vineyards growing malbec, merlot, petit verdot, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, and sauvignon blanc grapes. Overseen by internationally renowned winemaker Jesse Katz, Montage Healdsburg-grown grapes are bottled at Katz’s nearby Aperture Cellars Winery, where guests have the exclusive opportunity to join him for a tasting.

If all that winery touring has tired you out, make an appointment at the Spa Montage Healdsburg and indulge in treatments and wellness experiences inspired by the land. The secluded sanctuary has 11 treatment rooms, state-of-the-art fitness facilities with outdoor classes on the Yoga Lawn surrounded by vineyards, a zero-edge pool, and the full-service Salon Montage.

Furthering the company’s dedication to ensuring its guests' well-being, Montage International offers a Peace of Mind Commitment to all its guests. In partnership with One Medical, all guests of any Montage Hotels & Resorts are offered complimentary 30-day membership to receive 24/7 virtual care services and, where possible, in-person care from One Medical.

To make a reservation, visit www.montagehotels.com/healdsburg.