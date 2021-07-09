Sustainable Travel Brand Monos Releases a Line of Comfy Apparel

Travel and fashion absolutely go together. Just think about it. What you wear during a flight can mean the difference between comfort and absolutely freezing. So it makes sense that a travel, or at least a luggage brand, would also include an apparel line. That’s exactly what the Canadian-based brand Monos did.

"With the Everywear collection, we wanted to create classic, comfy, functional garments that would be equally suited for travel as they’d be for everyday life at home," Hubert Chan, chief creative officer and co-founder of Monos, told TripSavvy.

Known for its sustainability and sleek, polycarbonate hard shell carry-on and checked bags, Monos just released its Everywear Collection, a small line of just four individual pieces and a few neutral colorways—perfect for the person who wants to pack minimally or mix and match with ease.

Monos

The unisex Kyoto long sleeve top and pants come in black, mist, and navy—perfect for a flight or running errands. Then there’s the Sevilla top and pants for women, which has a more refined style with elements like a v-neck and cropped, flared silhouette for the pants. Color options include basic black, but also cream and Cypress green. Each piece is sold separately, so you can buy a matching set or incorporate a single piece into your existing wardrobe.



Monos is Climate Neutral certified, and as a member of 1% for the Planet, they’ve pledged to donate one percent of their revenue to reputable organizations committed to sustainability. As expected, the new apparel line also prioritizes sustainability over excessive consumption.

Monos



"We all know about the huge negative impact that fast fashion has on our environment, so we wanted to take a 'slow fashion' approach and really be intentional and thoughtful in the clothing we create," Victor Tam, Monos' CEO and co-founder, told TripSavvy.

"Our clothing is ethically made in small batches here in Canada—right in our hometown, actually—which not only allows us to ensure the highest quality standards but also lets us make sure that every one of our talented seamsters is paid fairly.”

The brand works with seamsters in Vancouver, and the garments are made from plant-based materials, including cotton and bamboo. Monos’ Everywear collection is available in sizes XS to 3XL, and the top and pants retail for $95 and $100, respectively.

