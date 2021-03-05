Stuck on a Mother’s Day Gift? Mindy Kaling Has the Perfect Getaway

Does Mother’s Day sneak up on you each year? Have no idea what to give the awesome woman in your life? It’s impossible to repay her, but you might win some major points with a cool present. And just in time for Mother’s Day, comedian, producer, and mom-of-two Mindy Kaling has shared a curated list of uber-cool Airbnb retreats that any mom would love.

As a part of the Mindful Retreats by Mindy Kaling, Kaling’s specially curated wishlist ranges from treehouse getaways to glamping.

According to a recent Airbnb survey of 2,000 U.S. moms, 25 percent want to travel for a relaxing experience on Mother’s Day and 65 percent of moms with babies and toddlers want some form of outdoor adventure.

“The best feeling, as a mom, is when I get to travel with my kids and show them something they have never seen before. I’m like this friendly wizard who shows them new places and experiences,” said Kaling.

One of the most standout properties on Kaling's wishlist is a treehouse stay in Aptos, California. The three-bedroom, three-bath space has mountain and ocean views and a patio complete with a hammock.

Airbnb



For another beautiful view, there’s a cabin in Yelapa, a small beach town in Jalisco, Mexico, that might have mom’s name written all over it. The property is just a 10-minute walk to the beach and includes its own freshwater pool and a loft with a bed suspended from the ceiling.

Has mom ever expressed interest in sleeping in a yurt? If you answered yes, here’s your chance to impress her with a glamping trip to Australia. The space is ideal for one person or a couple. Though there’s no Wi-Fi or television, mom can enjoy the charm of the 40-acre property that includes an outdoor kitchen and views upon views.

If you can't go far from home this year, Kaling’s list also includes a few Airbnb Experiences, which are activities hosted by local experts. These are perfect for more affordable, last-minute, but still-thoughtful Mother’s Day presents close to home.

Airbnb



Active mamas will love reconnecting with Mother Earth through a guided meditation and three-mile silent hike in Seattle. Or she can enjoy a spirit guide in Sedona, Arizona. The hour-long journey is hosted by an Indigenous artist and includes a singing bowl, drums, and more.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you should probably start booking. Kaling’s entire wishlist can be found here.