Calling All Mets Fans! Here's Your Chance to Stay Overnight at Citi Field

When it comes to baseball fandoms, we have to hand it to the New York Mets for having some of the most dedicated fans in the game. It's yet to be seen whether or not the team will make it to the World Series this year, but fans can be rewarded in another way while they wait.

Today, in honor of Bobby Bonilla Day, Airbnb has announced a partnership with the former Mets star, who will host a one-night-only extravaganza at Citi Field this summer.

"As a born and raised New Yorker and a longtime player in the city, there is a special place in my heart for Mets fans, and it’s wonderful to see the faithful back in some green seats in Queens,” Bonilla said in a statement. “This year, I’m joining in on the fun, trying on a new glove as an Airbnb Host and hopefully giving a few folks the night of their lives at Citi Field.”

Four lucky guests will have the chance of a lifetime to experience an overnight stay at the Mets' home stadium on July 28 that includes a VIP Suite at both a day game and a night game, unlimited hot dogs and drinks, and access to the Mets gym to work off all those calories.

But perhaps best of all, the guests will be able to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the night game—truly a bucket-list item for the most die-hard fans of the Amazin' Mets.

Interested baseball lovers can request to book the experience, which will cost $250 plus fees, starting July 8 at 12 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/mets.