Meliá Hotels Announces a Destination Wedding Getaway for Frontline Workers

With airlines losing a whopping $34 billion in 2020, destination weddings have also surely taken a hit. But to show some love to the people who deserve it the most, Meliá Hotels International announced a photo contest that’s as simple as uploading a pic for a chance at a wedding of the lifetime.

As part of Meliá's “The Big Day For Our Biggest Heroes” contest, five special couples will win a 2022 destination wedding at one of its Mexican or Dominican Republic resorts. With 16 resorts to choose from, the only challenge will be choosing the best one for the big day.

The catch? The contest is only open to U.S. frontline workers.

"To show our gratitude for everything frontline workers have done for us this past year, Meliá Hotels International is honored to give five lucky couples the wedding of their dream," said Anthony Cortizas, Meliá's vice president of global brand strategy. "With so many nuptials postponed and canceled over the last year, we want to bring back love in 2021 and help take the stress out of wedding planning for so many that helped us get through 2020."

Winners can choose among a group of properties and receive three nights in a gorgeous suite—and because they’ll surely want to bring close friends or family, the couple also gets four additional suites for guests.

Once couples arrive, they’ll pretty much have everything covered thanks to the resorts’ Romance Managers. Besides having a cool title, these specialists customize weddings based on a couples’ needs.

There’s the typical wedding set-up that includes an archway, flowers, and of course, a cake. But from there, that’s where the couple, along with their Romance Manager, can select a unique package.

Eco-chic couples will love the “Nature Vibes” bundle, which features sustainable decorations from local artists. Or to truly take in the tropical setting, the “No Shoes Allowed” or “Tropical Tale” packages have straight beach vibes. But for the posh duo, “Glam Up” is the all-out luxe experience.

Entries must be submitted via an online form by March 10, 2021, and at least one person in the couple has to be a frontline worker, with winners needing to provide proof of their occupation.