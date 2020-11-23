The luxurious new Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection on the Island of Hawai'i, has reopened its doors to guests again, after only being open for seven weeks after its grand opening in January 2020, due to COVID-19. The second take of this stunning property means guests will be able to enjoy its 32 expansive oceanfront acres marked by royal fish ponds, natural lava plains, lush tropical gardens, and pristine beaches. Mauna Lani—meaning “mountain reaching heaven”—is set on stunning grounds with grand mountains looming in the background.

The 292 rooms and 36 spacious suites offer plush accommodations featuring hardwood and natural fabrics and textures. The five private bungalows boast two bedrooms, three baths, a private swimming pool and Jacuzzi, and an outdoor rain shower in the garden.

Auberge Resorts Collection

Five open-air restaurants offer a variety of local dining options, including Halani, The Market, CanoeHouse, and the toes-in-the-sand Surf Shack—the place to go for a super-fresh fish taco. The Great Lawn is an expansive grassy playground that connects the white sand beach to the resort’s three palm-fringed pools and their private cabanas. The Auberge Spa at Mauna Lani offers all-natural treatments using ingredients sourced directly from local farms. For more active guests, Kainalu Sports can help them with adventures like horseback riding, paddleboarding, sailing, yoga, diving, biking, and surfing with professional surfer Bullet Obra. Mauna Lani also has two world-class, 18-hole golf courses.

Hawaiian culture is one-of-a-kind, and to learn more about it, guests can check out Hale ‘I’ike—House of Knowledge—the resort’s in-depth cultural center. Inside there are historical books, portraits of Hawaiian royals, and ancient artifacts. From here, guests can go on Royal Fish Ponds Walks, Petroglyph Hikes, experience evening entertainment perpetuating the traditional folk art of storytelling, or attend cultural workshops to learn the arts of Haku lei making, kapa making, lauhala weaving, poi pounding, mo’olelo storytelling, stargazing, and more.

New in late November is a partnership with Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s modern lifestyle brand that will have a permanent hotel retail experience at Mauna Lani—the brand’s first shop in Hawai’i.

Best of all, the resort is currently offering a $1,000 resort credit for a limited time, with the Mauna Lani Journey package.