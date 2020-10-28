You Can Now Use Your Favorite Marriott Hotel as Your Home Office

The majority of us have been working remotely for the better part of 2020 now, with Zoom meetings filling up a large portion of the workday. It didn’t take long for people to begin to get creative with their backgrounds to appear to be working from various holiday hotspots or even the living room of their favorite TV shows.

Now, Marriott Bonvoy has announced a new program to help give your virtual backgrounds a real-life makeover. The company announced on Tuesday a new program called Work Anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy, giving you the chance to escape to more than 2,000 hotels around the world with options for daily, weekly, and extended "workcations."

“Working remotely doesn’t necessarily have to mean working from home, where blurred lines between personal and professional lives can create distractions and stress,” Stephanie Linnartz, an executive with Marriott, said in a statement. “We are inviting guests to work anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy to help them be more productive and achieve a better work/life balance by reimagining our hotel rooms as local remote workspaces for our customers. By providing flexible booking options, our loyalty members and guests have a familiar alternative when choosing where to work.”

The new program allows travelers, tired of working, eating, and sleeping in the same place, the opportunity to use a Marriott property with multiple check-in and check-out options, high-speed WiFi, and activities for their family should they be joining during the stay. The company will be offering three different packages: The Day Pass, the Stay Pass, and the Play Pass. The Day Pass offers a quiet guest room with high-speed WiFi and food and drinks, and additional hotel spaces. The Stay Pass combines the Day Pass with an overnight stay, with check-in as early as 6:00 a.m., and check out as late as 6:00 p.m. The Play Pass, available at select resort and luxury properties, is for those with more flexibility in their ability to work and travel. The Play Pass will allow guests to enjoy a business concierge service, supervised children's activities, office and study spaces, and curated experiences.

Rates for the Day Pass vary depending on the property—a quick search found rates as low as $59 for the brand's mid-tier hotels and up to $135 for a more luxurious locale, like Atlanta's swanky Ritz-Carlton. More information on the program, including a full rundown of the available plans, can be found on Marriott Bonvoy’s website.