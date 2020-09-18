Everyone Wins With Marriott's New Partnership With The National Parks Foundation

If one good thing has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's that more and more Americans are skipping out of international travel plans in favor of exploring their own backyard. Luckily, it helps to have one massive backyard. Did you know that there are a whopping 419 national parks across the U.S.? Or that most Americans live within a 90-minute drive from at least one?

Yesterday, Marriott—the world's largest hospitality company, which includes hotel brands like The Ritz-Carlton, The St. Regis, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, and Westin to Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, and Residence Inn—announced that its loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy has teamed up with the National Parks Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. National Parks Service, to help make planning your next national park visit, well, a walk in the park.

Travelers can now use the reward program's new dedicated national parks planning website to search for and score discounted rates starting at $99 per night on stays at various Marriott properties conveniently located near national parks. Currently, there are 406 properties to choose from. Marriott Bonvoy members can earn points and qualifying nights for elite status for stays booked through the site.

"We are thrilled to offer Marriott Bonvoy members a convenient way to plan road trips and explore historical sites and national wonders with their friends and families with this one-of-a-kind travel partnership," Brian King, Marriott's global officer for digital, distribution, revenue strategy, and global sales said in a statement.

Marriott Bonvoy members can also use the site to redeem points for the America the Beautiful - The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass. Passholders get free entry into over 2,000 parks across the country—including all 419 national parks—for themselves and whoever is with them in their car when they pull up, plus waived amenity and daily-use fees.

A primary focus of the partnership is encouraging national park visitors to #recreate responsibly to preserve our outdoor heritage in perpetuity. "The opportunity to experience breathtaking scenery in pristine wilderness settings while giving back to the National Park Foundation is invaluable and will help preserve parks for future adventure seekers," King added. Additionally, Marriott Bonvoy members who cannot currently get back to nature but still want to give back can opt to donate their Bonvoy points to the National Park Foundation.

"The National Park Foundation is thankful to Marriott Bonvoy for not only offering members a nearby place to rest their head after a day full of park adventures," said Stefanie Mathew, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "But also the support to help ensure these treasured natural and cultural sites are protected now and into the future."

Not a Marriott Bonvoy member? It's free. Sign up here to take advantage of these special discounted rates and start earning points for future stays—near a national park or at over 7,400 of Marriott's participating properties worldwide.