Marriott Bonvoy and Chase Will Send 3 Winners on a Bucket List Trip

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless and Chase are teaming up to send three lucky winners on their own bespoke bucket list trip of a lifetime. The Boundless Bucket List Contest will pit Pinterest board against Pinterest board and pick three lucky winners who will then have their journey designed by FROSCH, a luxury travel management company owned by Chase.

Do you have what it takes to create the picture-perfect bucket list trip? All you’ve got to do to enter is translate your dream trip into a public Pinterest board for all to see and submit a short explainer on why your trip will be a game-changer for you.

In 20 pins or less, be sure to get in all the juicy details of where you’ll be heading, activities you’ll do while you’re there, where you’ll eat, where you’ll stay (hot tip: feature at least one Marriott Bonvoy property), and anything else that adds to your overall vision. Are you lusting after the ultimate adventure trip that visits all Seven Wonders of the World? Maybe you crave a remote island escape in an overwater bungalow with a private butler?

Links to your Pinterest board and brief descriptions about how the trip will impact your life are to be submitted via this official online form. Entries will be judged half on how well your travel aspirations are brought to life on your board and half on the impact the trip will have on your life. Judging will take place between Oct. 11 and Nov. 4, and winners will be notified on Nov. 7.

This contest is open to residents in all 50 U.S. states who are 18 years or older (at the time of entry) unless you’ve got legal or familial ties with anyone who works for the contest’s sponsor companies.

All entries must be submitted by Oct. 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. EST. For an official breakdown of the rules and all the fine print, visit the official Boundless Bucket List Contest site.