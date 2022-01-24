Marriott Is Searching for TikTok Content Creators to Travel the World for Free

Who says consuming social media is a mindless waste of time? Marriott Bonvoy is rewarding content creators, or those looking to get into the content game, by giving three lucky winners the chance to become TikTok correspondents and visit some of the hotel brand's best properties around the world over the course of 300 days.

Winners of the 30 Stays, 300 Days contest will have the chance to stay at 10 of Marriott Bonvoy's 30 hotel brands, including hotels like St. Regis and The Ritz-Carlton, and create content for the loyalty brand's TikTok page. The correspondents will be required to upload one TikTok each day of their stay at any given property; in addition to sharing pretty, aesthetically pleasing videos, they are also expected to highlight the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy membership.



To help them get the most out of their experience, winners will also be given a dedicated travel concierge, a $2,500 Uber credit, a $10,000 Marriott Bonvoy gift card to cover on-property meals and activities, and a $15,000 check for personal use. Another fun perk that’s in the fine print: Winners who already have a Marriott Bonvoy credit card will have their 2022 annual fee covered.



So exactly how does someone go about winning and proving their TikTok correspondent worthiness? Finalists are judged on four criteria: creativity, charisma, video quality, and “appropriateness to the public image of the Sponsor.”

“Our goal with this initiative is to reignite passion for travel in leveraging Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in a creative way with a digital-first mindset. Travel is without a doubt one of the strongest tools we have to bring people together, broaden horizons, and foster growth all with an unwavering spirit of curiosity,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing, in a statement. “We’re excited for our TikTok correspondents to embrace the transformative power of travel and showcase Marriott Bonvoy as the vehicle to explore the world through this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Entering the contest is as simple as following Marriott Bonvoy on TikTok and uploading a video (three minutes max) sharing why you’d be the best correspondent and "how travel has shaped you." And like any social media contest, you can’t forget to include the necessary hashtags (#30stays300days and #contest). You must be at least 21 to apply and be prepared to start this spring.

Entries close on March 18, so there's still some time to get your content game plan on.