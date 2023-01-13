This Affordable, Design-Driven Hotel Just Opened in Mexico's Playa Del Carmen

View Map Aloft Playa del Carmen Address Midtown Shops, Calle 34 Nte 10/34 , MZ 100 LT 3 , Gonzalo Guerrero , 77536 Playa del Carmen , Q.R. , Mexico Get directions Phone +52 984 147 6565 Web Visit website

Is the harsh winter weather getting you down? A visit to Mexico's Caribbean coast may be in order—and one new property is making the decision to book a trip easier than ever.

Mexico's Playa del Carmen just welcomed a new hotel from Marriott's Aloft brand, Aloft Playa del Carmen, and it's located just one block away from the city's bustling Fifth Avenue, lined with trendy restaurants, bars, shops, and nightlife. Aside from a location perfect for those who want to get out and explore, the property is just a few steps from the resort town's many beautiful beaches, offering the best of both worlds.

The best part? With rates beginning at just $175 per night, the sleek, design-driven hotel—which features a rooftop complete with two infinity pools—won't break the bank.

The property is Marriott's third Aloft-branded hotel to open in the rapidly growing Mexican Caribbean region, including popular destinations like Cancun and Tulum. The Aloft brand prioritizes modern design and includes spaces intended to showcase local musicians and artists. The new hotel will have a Live at Aloft entertainment space that will host nightly concerts. To continue the theme, guests can also sip on music-inspired cocktails in the property's Re:mix lounge.

"Aloft's brand positioning is anchored in three main passion points: music, design, and technology, and we are very excited to bring this concept to one of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico," said Brian King, Marriott International's president, Caribbean and Latin America, in a press release. "The Aloft traveler is highly independent and always finding new ways to express themselves, and we are inviting them to explore and experience their passions in Playa del Carmen."



For those looking to plan a workcation this year, Aloft Playa del Carmen's many amenities are perfect for digital nomads. The property features private video conferencing rooms, high-speed WiFi, various workspaces, and rooms equipped with smart technology.



The value-driven hotel officially opened its doors to guests on Dec. 19, 2022, and is now accepting reservations.