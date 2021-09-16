Meet the New Hospitality Brand Focused on the World's Best Golf Destinations

Golfers, time to add a new course to your bucket list! Marine & Lawn Hotel & Resorts is a brand-new collection of luxe resorts in the world’s best golfing destinations. Its first three properties are teeing off in one of the world's most iconic golf destinations: scenic Scotland.

“We’re thrilled to be opening the first Marine & Lawn properties and to provide travelers with unforgettable journeys to the most prolific leisure destinations in Scotland,” said Ben Weprin, AJ Capital Partners founder and CEO. “Our team is extremely passionate about creating memorable gathering spaces, and it has been an honor to bring a new hospitality experience to some of the most coveted and historic destinations in the world.”

The first two properties, Rusacks St. Andrews and Marine North Berwick, are open now. The historic hotels were completely renovated and redesigned using the coastal scenery, Scotland’s storied golf history, and traditional Scottish patterns as inspiration. Timeless materials attributed to the sport of golf, like wood, pine, mahogany, brass, velvet, marble, leather, and wool, are used throughout the properties. Honing in on the game's rich history, the design team focused on telling these stories through art and whimsical nods woven into discreet details, such as engraved historical mottos and hidden messages.

Rusacks St. Andrews, whose renovation includes 42,000 square foot expansion, has 120 rooms and sweeping views of the world’s oldest golf course, Old Course, and the Fife Coast. Guests are greeted by a traditional St. Andrews Coat of Arms badge alongside a set of classic crossed Scottish flags at the reception desk. Local artist Joe Austin, known for his sports portraits, was commissioned to create three custom paintings (one of which is Mr. Rusacks, the hotel’s namesake) over the stunning restored fireplace in the lobby.

Courtesy of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Marine & Lawn partnered with restaurant developer White Rabbit Projects (Kricket, Lina Stores, and Island Poké) to launch and run all food and beverage outlets at Rusacks St Andrews and Marine North Berwick. At Rusack St. Andrews, there will be a traditional Scottish pub called One Under Bar, all-day dining option The Bridge, and 18, a rooftop restaurant overlooking the 1st and 18th holes of the famous Old Course. Opening Sept. 17, 18’s kitchen will be helmed by executive chef Derek Johnstone, the inaugural winner of "MasterChef: The Professionals," who will focus on local Scottish ingredients and open-flame cooking.

Just south of Rusacks St. Andrews, Marine North Berwick has 84 rooms, two food and beverage concepts, a spa, pool, and fitness center, plus 6,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event spaces. Overlooking the 16th hole of the historic West Links course of North Berwick Golf Club, the property boasts scenic views of landmarks, including the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock.

The Lawn, the property’s new restaurant with breathtaking coastal views, will be accompanied by a stylish, laid-back bar and lounge, The Bass Rock. "MasterChef: The Professionals" and National Chef of the Year finalist Chris Niven will head up the restaurant and bar, with a focus on seasonal and local ingredients. The bar offers unrivaled views of its namesake.

Marine & Lawn have one more Scottish resort takeover in the pipeline: Marine Troon in Troon, Scotland, on the Ayrshire Coast. The old hotel will remain open throughout 2021 before undergoing a complete renovation and relaunch as part of the Marine & Lawn collection in 2022. The hotel boasts unobstructed views of the 1st and 18th fairways of Royal Troon's Old Course, which has played host to nine Open Championships.

Rates at Rusack St Andrews start from $303 per night, including a full Scottish breakfast and VAT. Rates at Marine North Berwick begin at $261 per night, including a full Scottish breakfast and VAT. To book, visit Marine and Lawn's website.