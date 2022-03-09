Travel News Cruises Swim Up to Your Hotel Room at Margaritaville's Newest Resort St. Somewhere Resort Punta Coco is officially welcoming guests By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/09/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of St. Somewhere Wasting away again in... Isla Holbox? That's what visitors to the newest partnership between Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels and Resorts will be humming. St. Punta Coco opened on March 1 on Mexico's secluded Isla Holbox, just 30 miles away from Cancun. As the first property to open under the two companies' new collection of boutique resorts, St. Somewhere is home to just 39 suites, including swim-up suites with direct access to the resort's pool and swim-up bar. Other configurations have private plunge pools or terraces with sweeping views of the resort's surrounding flora and fauna. St. Somewhere's room designs take inspiration from the gorgeous island it's on, infusing neutral tones with a boho-chic style. Courtesy of St. Somewhere Courtesy of St. Somewhere Courtesy of St. Somewhere The resort features two open-air restaurants with locally-inspired dishes and a bar on its list of luxuries. Sandbar & Pan American Grill is the restaurant for fresh and delicious seafood, like ceviches and spear-caught fish, while The Harbour House Peninsular Cuisine & Wood Stove Bar offers a selection of cuisine from the Yucatán Peninsula, such as Cochinita pibil, and other local favorites. Lone Palm Bar & Swim Up Bar is perfect for a poolside or in-pool drink, as they offer a wide range of top-shelf drink selections. Despite being a stone's throw to Cancun, Holbox Island offers both the peaceful nature of the beach and the natural beauty of the lush island. There are no cars on the island, except for golf carts and buggies, and all guests receive complimentary access to the Yum Balam Biosphere Reserve, where birdwatchers and nature lovers alike are treated to sights of a stunning verdant lagoon and many of the island's unique bird breeds. For the more adventurous types, guests can participate in several off-site excursions, like snorkeling among whale sharks, kayaking through bioluminescent waters, and deep-sea fishing. "The once-in-a-lifetime experiences that the island offers are truly spectacular," said Beat Müller, the hotel's senior director of operations. The resort is offering grand opening rates beginning at $421 for those who book now until May 2 and for travel through Jan. 2, 2023. The resort offers on-site COVID-19 testing for guests traveling to the U.S. as a part of Karisma Peace of Mind, Karisma Resort's well-being program. (Guests who test positive for COVID-19 will have to pay for quarantine accommodations at a 50 percent discount of the current rates.) To learn more about the resort or book a room, visit St. Somewhere Punta Coco's website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 8 Best Cancun Hotels in 2022 The Best Things To Do in Punta del Este, Uruguay The 9 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic in 2022 The 9 Best All-Inclusive Cabo San Lucas Resorts of 2022 The 9 Best Club Med Resorts for Families in 2022 The Riviera Maya Just Got a New Luxury Hotel—and It Floats Over a Mangrove Forest The 8 Best Belize All-Inclusive Resorts of 2022 The 8 Best Walt Disney World Resort Hotels of 2022 The 9 Best Cozumel All-Inclusive Resorts of 2022 Visit the Riviera Nayarit in Mexico: Best Things to Do The 8 Best Beachfront Tulum Hotels of 2022 Karisma Brings the Slime to Mexico with Its Second Nickelodeon Resort The 8 Best Sandals Resorts for 2022 Manhattan's Newest Luxury Hotel Is a Chic Modern Playground Get away from it all on Isla Holbox, a quiet island retreat The Best of the Luxury Restaurants in Cancun