Swim Up to Your Hotel Room at Margaritaville's Newest Resort

Wasting away again in... Isla Holbox? That's what visitors to the newest partnership between Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels and Resorts will be humming. St. Punta Coco opened on March 1 on Mexico's secluded Isla Holbox, just 30 miles away from Cancun.

As the first property to open under the two companies' new collection of boutique resorts, St. Somewhere is home to just 39 suites, including swim-up suites with direct access to the resort's pool and swim-up bar. Other configurations have private plunge pools or terraces with sweeping views of the resort's surrounding flora and fauna. St. Somewhere's room designs take inspiration from the gorgeous island it's on, infusing neutral tones with a boho-chic style.

The resort features two open-air restaurants with locally-inspired dishes and a bar on its list of luxuries. Sandbar & Pan American Grill is the restaurant for fresh and delicious seafood, like ceviches and spear-caught fish, while The Harbour House Peninsular Cuisine & Wood Stove Bar offers a selection of cuisine from the Yucatán Peninsula, such as Cochinita pibil, and other local favorites. Lone Palm Bar & Swim Up Bar is perfect for a poolside or in-pool drink, as they offer a wide range of top-shelf drink selections.

Despite being a stone's throw to Cancun, Holbox Island offers both the peaceful nature of the beach and the natural beauty of the lush island. There are no cars on the island, except for golf carts and buggies, and all guests receive complimentary access to the Yum Balam Biosphere Reserve, where birdwatchers and nature lovers alike are treated to sights of a stunning verdant lagoon and many of the island's unique bird breeds.

For the more adventurous types, guests can participate in several off-site excursions, like snorkeling among whale sharks, kayaking through bioluminescent waters, and deep-sea fishing. "The once-in-a-lifetime experiences that the island offers are truly spectacular," said Beat Müller, the hotel's senior director of operations.

The resort is offering grand opening rates beginning at $421 for those who book now until May 2 and for travel through Jan. 2, 2023. The resort offers on-site COVID-19 testing for guests traveling to the U.S. as a part of Karisma Peace of Mind, Karisma Resort's well-being program. (Guests who test positive for COVID-19 will have to pay for quarantine accommodations at a 50 percent discount of the current rates.)

To learn more about the resort or book a room, visit St. Somewhere Punta Coco's website.