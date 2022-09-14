Margaritaville at Sea Is Letting 'Heroes' Sail for Free—Here's What to Know

Margaritaville at Sea, in partnership with GovX.com, the largest military and government e-commerce site, is honoring the people they dub heroes with a special offer—a free cruise around the Bahamas.

Active and veteran military, first responders, police officers, and educators are all eligible to enter Margaritaville's "Heroes Sail Free" program, so long as they are verified members of the GovX ID platform.

"To show our sincere gratitude for their ongoing service, we wanted to offer these frontline heroes a chance to kick off their boots and work shoes and flip flop into a relaxing getaway," said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, in a statement. "We hope a little downtime to recover from the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities is just what they need."

All who apply and are accepted will be entitled to a free, three-day, two-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island in either an inside or ocean-view stateroom. Heroes will be treated to delicious gourmet food, entertainment, pools, and a slew of other services and amenities on board the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the first ship in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet.

Margaritaville owner and singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffet is ready to welcome heroes aboard "with a big 'Fins Up' thank you for they're [sic] service."

The free cruise is eligible for sailing between Sept. 9, 2022, and Dec. 29, 2023. Taxes, fees, port charges, and gratuities are not included and must be paid. If you're traveling with a guest, they also are not entitled to the free cruise and will have to pay the prevailing retail rates.

To find out more information or to book your free cruise, visit the "Heroes Sail Free" landing page.

