Travel News Cruises Margaritaville at Sea Is Letting 'Heroes' Sail for Free—Here's What to Know Military, first responders, and more are eligible for a free trip By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 09/14/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking The McBride Company Margaritaville at Sea, in partnership with GovX.com, the largest military and government e-commerce site, is honoring the people they dub heroes with a special offer—a free cruise around the Bahamas. Active and veteran military, first responders, police officers, and educators are all eligible to enter Margaritaville's "Heroes Sail Free" program, so long as they are verified members of the GovX ID platform. "To show our sincere gratitude for their ongoing service, we wanted to offer these frontline heroes a chance to kick off their boots and work shoes and flip flop into a relaxing getaway," said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, in a statement. "We hope a little downtime to recover from the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities is just what they need." All who apply and are accepted will be entitled to a free, three-day, two-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island in either an inside or ocean-view stateroom. Heroes will be treated to delicious gourmet food, entertainment, pools, and a slew of other services and amenities on board the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the first ship in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet. Margaritaville owner and singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffet is ready to welcome heroes aboard "with a big 'Fins Up' thank you for they're [sic] service." The free cruise is eligible for sailing between Sept. 9, 2022, and Dec. 29, 2023. Taxes, fees, port charges, and gratuities are not included and must be paid. If you're traveling with a guest, they also are not entitled to the free cruise and will have to pay the prevailing retail rates. To find out more information or to book your free cruise, visit the "Heroes Sail Free" landing page. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. PRNewswire. Margaritaville at Sea Launches Industry-First “Heroes Sail Free” Program. Sept. 7, 2022 Margaritaville at Sea. "Active and Veteran Military, First Responders, Law Enforcement Officers and Educators Sail Free." Accessed Sept. 14, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email