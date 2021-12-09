Travel News Cruises Margaritaville's First Cruise Ship Is Setting Sail for the Bahamas in 2022 Are you ready to nibble on sponge cake...at sea? By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/09/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Margaritaville at Sea / The McBride Company Break out your flip-flops, tank tops, and sunscreen: Margaritaville is getting into the cruise game. Bringing the resort experience offshore, Margaritaville at Sea will start sailing two-night cruises from the Port of Balm Beach, Fla. to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island on April 30, 2022. The new cruise line is a rebranding of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, with its first ship, "Margaritaville Paradise," a multi-million dollar overhaul of BPCL's flagship vessel, "Grand Classica." As part of the renovation, the cruise ship has been outfitted with 658 cabins and 10 passenger decks in Jimmy Buffet's lifestyle brand's carefree-meets-luxurious style, with special nautical design features inspired by ocean waves and sandy beaches. A variety of food and drink options are available onboard the ship, ranging from the JWB Prime Steak & Seafood and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop to the Port of Indecision Buffet and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar. Guests can also enjoy a casino, theater, spa and fitness center, pools, and a retail shop, among other activities and entertainment. “Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.” And if it's anything like the brand's island-themed resorts and restaurants, Margaritaville at Sea is sure to make you feel like all your troubles have fallen away. “To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,” said Buffett in a statement. Cruises start at $169; tickets are available to purchase on Margaritaville at Sea's website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Disney's New Cruise Ship Is Setting Sail In June 2022—See Inside After a Year of No Cruises, We Finally Have a Comeback Date Celebrity Cruises Just Unveiled Its Most Luxurious Ship to Date The 10 Best Islands in New England A Guide to Jimmy Buffett's Caribbean The Cruise Comeback Date Is Now Even Closer Thanks to These Two Cruise Lines Top 9 Things to Do in Cuba 15 Best Things to Do in St. Martin and St. Maarten These Cruise Lines Will Require COVID-19 Vaccines To Sail Top Golf Courses and Resorts in the Bahamas Visit Nassau: It's Just a Short Cruise Away From Florida The 15 Best Places in the World to Swim With Sharks These Florida Bed & Breakfast Getaways Offer Romance-Inspired Lodging Best Cruise Ports in the Eastern Caribbean The 8 Best Bahamas Cruises of 2021 The Top Places for Destination Weddings