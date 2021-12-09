Margaritaville's First Cruise Ship Is Setting Sail for the Bahamas in 2022

Break out your flip-flops, tank tops, and sunscreen: Margaritaville is getting into the cruise game.

Bringing the resort experience offshore, Margaritaville at Sea will start sailing two-night cruises from the Port of Balm Beach, Fla. to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island on April 30, 2022.

The new cruise line is a rebranding of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, with its first ship, "Margaritaville Paradise," a multi-million dollar overhaul of BPCL's flagship vessel, "Grand Classica." As part of the renovation, the cruise ship has been outfitted with 658 cabins and 10 passenger decks in Jimmy Buffet's lifestyle brand's carefree-meets-luxurious style, with special nautical design features inspired by ocean waves and sandy beaches.

A variety of food and drink options are available onboard the ship, ranging from the JWB Prime Steak & Seafood and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop to the Port of Indecision Buffet and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar. Guests can also enjoy a casino, theater, spa and fitness center, pools, and a retail shop, among other activities and entertainment.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.”

And if it's anything like the brand's island-themed resorts and restaurants, Margaritaville at Sea is sure to make you feel like all your troubles have fallen away. “To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,” said Buffett in a statement.

Cruises start at $169; tickets are available to purchase on Margaritaville at Sea's website.