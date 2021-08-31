Mandarin Oriental's Newest Hotel Is a Waterfront Paradise

One of the world’s most luxurious hotels brands is bringing its lavish service and clean design to Istanbul for the first time. Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul opened on Aug. 22, 2021, on the shores of the Bosphorus on the European side of the famous waterway, near the posh Nistansi neighborhood and just 15 minutes away from Taksim Square. It joins Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, as the second location in Turkey.

The 100-room hotel was designed by Tihany Design, which has designed luxury hotels and restaurants worldwide, including Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, One&Only Cape Town, and Per Se and Daniel in New York City. Plush and spacious rooms and suites feature rich textiles, sleek yet comfortable furnishings, marble bathrooms, and some have stunning views and balconies overlooking the glittering Bosphorus and the city skyline.

After a day of exploring bustling Istanbul, guests can retire to the 3,700-square-foot light-filled spa, which offers an extensive range of wellness and beauty therapies in its 11 treatment rooms, including a VIP room with a garden, private Jacuzzi, and heated Gharieni MLW Amphibia treatment beds designed to enhance mindfulness, meditation, and relaxation. The spa also boasts two hammams, a Gharieni Triple Detox Therapy MLX i³Dome that combines infrared technologies with plasma and light therapies, private relaxation areas, a spa garden, a gym with Technogym equipment, a yoga and pilates studio, and an indoor and outdoor swimming pool.

While Istanbul has an intoxicating dining scene, guests will want to eat at least a few meals at the hotel, which brings the globally renowned Novikov concepts to Istanbul for the first time. Started by Arkadiy Novikov with locations in London, Miami, and Doha, Novikov restaurants combine Italian and Pan-Asian influences for a luxe dining experience. The hotel features the main restaurant Novikov Istanbul; the lobby Novikov Lounge Bar with cocktails and small plates; the Bosphorus Lounge with a waterfront terrace that offers cocktails, afternoon tea, and Turkish coffee service; and the Novikov Pool Bar in a garden oasis.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit the hotel's website. The hotel is also offering a special Opening Offer from now through Nov. 22, 2021, which includes one complimentary night with a minimum of two consecutive paid nights, a 100 euro credit to be used in the spa or restaurants and bars, and additional benefits for members of Mandarin Oriental’s loyalty program, Fans of M.O. Opening rates start at 695 euros per night.