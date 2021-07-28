Travel News Air Travel Man With COVID-19 Tries Skirting Flight Rules by Disguising Himself as His Wife An A for effort, but F for decency Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 07/28/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 07/28/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Ed Wray / Getty Images An Indonesian man found a creative solution to getting around COVID-19 flight restrictions. The COVID-19 positive man managed to fool airport check-in, slip through security, and board a flight from the Indonesian capital Jakarta to Ternate. How? By pretending to be his own wife. Yes, the man, identified only by his initials, D.W., disguised himself as his wife—donning a head-to-toe niqab and presenting her identification documents as well as his wife’s negative PCR test results. “He bought the plane ticket with his wife’s name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result, and the vaccination card with his wife’s name. All documents are under his wife’s name,” Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada reportedly said. However, the jig was up when he was caught changing clothes mid-flight—a Citilink flight attendant reportedly saw D.W. exit the bathroom a very different-looking person than he was when he went in. Indonesia is currently in the throes of a sharp COVID-19 spike that, according to data from John Hopkins University, started back in mid-May with continued increases of about a thousand new cases a day, peaking on July 15 with close to 57,000 new daily cases in a day. The recent 14-day total for new cases clocked in at a staggering 627,103—over 19 percent of the country’s total cases for the entirety of the pandemic. Currently, less than seven percent of the population in Indonesia are fully vaccinated—a far cry from the over 49 percent of fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and residents, and about half as many as the worldwide total of 13.9 percent. Upon landing, D.W. was arrested and immediately administered a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. Reportedly, he is under investigation and finishing up quarantine at home. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now Airlines Are Now Adding—and Dropping—Flights in Anticipation of Future Travel Royal Caribbean Releases New Guidelines for Summer Florida Sailings A Recent Overbooked Flight Ended up Costing Delta $180,000 Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now The Best LGBTQ+ Hidden Gem in Every State Got Your COVID-19 Shot? United Wants to Give You a Year of Free Flights 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State It Just Got Much Easier to Fly to South Africa LaGuardia Airport's Newest Airport Lounge Has a Library Inside Quarantine-Free Flights to Italy Are Finally Here American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights This Summer—Here's What Happened Where to Go This Year: The Best Places to Travel in 2020 Delta's Exclusive New Beer Elevates Your In-Flight Taste Buds Delta Air Lines Is Now Flying Nonstop to Greece