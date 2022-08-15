TripSavvy Travel News Hyatt's New Lava-Themed Hotel in Santorini Is a Luxury Oasis for Guests The Magma Resort Santorini's design was inspired by the island itself By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 08/15/22 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Hyatt / Magma Resort Santorini View Map Magma Resort Santorini - In the Unbound Collection by Hyatt Address Vourvoulos 847 00, Greece Get directions Phone +30 2286 441234 Web Visit website When you hear the term "lava-themed," you might think of the brightly-colored sets of Netflix's hit show "The Floor Is Lava," but that's not what you're getting at this luxury resort. Magma Resort Santorini is the first property from The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, the brand's stand-alone hotels, to open on the Greek Islands. Settled in beautiful Vourvoulos, guests are treated to the area's lava sand beaches which look out on the Aegean Sea, and the array of vineyards not far from the resort. The property features 59 rooms, including 24 suites, a sun terrace, an infinity pool, a spa, and an on-site restaurant, put together by Chef Arnaud Bignon, who led both Athens restaurant Spondi and London's Greenhouse to two Michelin-starred distinctions. Courtesy of Hyatt / Magma Resort Santorini Courtesy of Hyatt / Magma Resort Santorini Courtesy of Hyatt / Magma Resort Santorini The resort's design, created by People Architects and Elastic Architects, is inspired by traditional Cycladic architecture. The curved shape of the building was inspired by the lava slopes surrounding the hotel, and the interior is minimally decorated with woods and stone, with darker tones mimicking the color of cooled magma. The rooms have basic amenities; some come with private pools and verandas. Magma by Spondi, the resort's feature restaurant, based its menu and design on traditional Greek culinary history and is "paying homage to all thing's soul awakening," according to the hotel's website. Chef Arnaud Bignon created a menu that plays with regional ingredients and traditional dishes in a more modern way. The Lava Spa and Wellness Center is a must-visit for anyone looking to enhance their relaxation time. The spa is the largest on the island, at 4,628 square feet, and features an indoor pool and signature treatments meant to revitalize and rejuvenate. The resort also features a 2,454 square-foot event space, Magma Hall, which can fit up to 250 guests for any event. To find out more information and to book a room, visit the Magma Resort Santorini website. Room prices start at around $380 a night. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Business Wire. "Magma Resort Santorini Opens as Part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt." August 10, 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit