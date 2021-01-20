The first luxury property in the ski town of Telluride, Colorado, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection​, revealed luxuriously redesigned public spaces last week. Perched on the mountain at 10,540 feet, the ski-in/ski-out retreat features new social areas, a refreshed lobby, redesigned restaurants and lounges, and a new boutique. Auberge Resorts Collection took over the 83-room and 71-residence property in 2017, and this is the first renovation since its rebrand.

Interior design firm​ Rose Ink Workshop led the redesign, which epitomizes a luxurious and modern atmosphere that touches on Telluride’s mountain heritage.

Upon arrival, guests are enveloped by a welcoming modern chalet-style lobby with lots of natural wood and seasonal greenery. Intimate seating areas that mix vintage and custom furniture are backed by abstract artwork that recalls snowy mountains, and behind the check-in desk are vintage wooden skis. Guests are offered a seasonal Telluride Brewing Company beer in Colorado-mined copper mugs at check-in, while kids can enjoy Rocky Mountain sodas.

The brand new indoor-outdoor après ski bar and lounge Timber Room has a double-sided fireplace as its centerpiece, along with chic couches and booths with a backdrop of panoramic San Juan mountain views. An ornate oak bar inspired by folkloric alpine design is a nod to European ski destinations like Magève and Gstaad. Timber Room’s outdoor space offers sheepskin blankets and a fire pit overlooking Mountain Village’s ice rink at Reflection Plaza, where every day at 3 p.m. Executive Chef Bill Greenwood plays a ceremonial Alphorn serenade indicating it’s time for après.

Timber Room serves cocktails and warm beverages alongside shareable dishes like duck terrine toast and a baked potato with crème fraiche and caviar. Later, larger family-style dishes are available, like Rocky Mountain elk with huckleberry jus. Chef Greenwood is also at the helm of Black Iron Kitchen + Bar, where a refreshed menu includes a 32-ounce Wagyu dry-aged, bone-in rib-eye steak.

Auberge Resorts Collection

The adjacent ​Great Room has a brand new hydration station with a rotating mix of drinks to help guests acclimate to Telluride’s high altitude and quench their thirst. Just outside is the Sky Terrace, which has a year-round heated pool and two hot tubs, refreshments, daily Alpine s’mores, and more sweeping alpine views.

There’s also a new retail boutique, created in collaboration with ​Sacred Thistle in Denver.​ A selection of handcrafted home goods, jewelry, Telluride's Azadi rugs, custom hats from Montana Territory Hat Company, and books ranging from fine art photography to rare titles celebrating outdoor adventure in the Rocky Mountains are on sale.

Complementing the redesign is a collection of new guest experiences like a ​helicopter tour of the San Sophia Ridgeline, dog sledding, climbing the iconic iced over Mystic Falls​, and using a Tyrolean Traverse to descend across a rocky gorge above the frozen falls. After a day on the slopes, guests can relax in Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy’s ​new Recovery Ski Lounge​, which features Hyperice, Normatec, and Hypervolt therapies, along with a cool-down playlist curated by Kenworthy. The Madeline’s spa also has several new treatments and mindfulness sessions for tired skiers to partake in.

Room rates for this season start at $400, including lift tickets and daily breakfast with a special package. Book rooms here.