Lotte New York Palace, one of Manhattan's most iconic luxury properties, debuted its Royal Suite Collection yesterday, unveiling upgraded versions of some of the most sumptuous suites in New York City. The Collection comprises eight suites ranging in size from 2,500 square feet to 5,000 square feet, including four wholly renovated suites and upgrades to all. The Royal Suite Collection is housed within The Towers, a hotel-within-a-hotel that occupies the top 14 floors and has a private reception area.

The newly renovated suites by award-winning interior designers ForrestPerkins include the Madison Avenue Penthouse, the Park Avenue Penthouse, the Empire Skyview Suite, and the Manhattan Skyview Suite. All four feature bronzed metal, muted tones, royal blue accents, and curated artwork by DM Art that celebrates the surrounding city and nearby Central Park. The two penthouses join the iconic existing penthouses, Martin Katz's Jewel Suite and the Champagne Suite. Meanwhile, the two new skyline suites join the Imperial Suite and the Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite, which debuted last year. All of the Royal Collection suites have now been upgraded to include deluxe Hästens mattresses from Sweden and exercise equipment like Peloton bikes, treadmills, and yoga mats.

Lotte New York Palace

Each of the three-floor penthouse suites features private elevators, a master suite, guest room, an extensive living area with an overlook on the second level, den, dining room, rooftop media room with a working fireplace, and an expansive outdoor terrace.

The contemporary-designed Champagne Suite welcomes guests with a Nouveau Nero marble floor leading to a double-story Grand Parlor surrounded by floor to ceiling windows. The bedrooms take design inspiration from chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, with deep rose tones. Adjacent to the dining room is the Champagne cave, the only one of its kind in New York City, while the tasting lounge and outdoor terrace house a black glass fireplace and custom-designed hot tub with panoramic views.

The Jewel Suite, designed by acclaimed jewelry designer Martin Katz and HOK, merges romance and Art Deco-inspired design. The suite opens with a two-story cascading crystal chandelier and sculptural crystal jewel boxes, personally curated by Katz. The Grand Parlor has a grand piano backed by 15-foot windows that also flow into the dining room. The bedrooms reflect the jeweled theme with opulent, upscale furnishings. The terrace level features a rare-for-Manhattan-hotels wood-burning fireplace, a formal manicured garden, and green space with an elevated spa in a striking stone landscape.

Lotte New York Palace

The one-floor Skyview Suites have spacious master bedroom suites with a master bath and walk-in closet, in addition to a library, gym, entertainment room, living room, office, dining room, and kitchen. The Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite is the only suite in the world to house this iteration of the flagship Vividus bed, which retails for $200,000.

All Royal Suite Collection guests have access to a dedicated Les Clefs d’Or concierge team, Maybach car service, and complimentary packing and unpacking.

Room rates for the Royal Suite Collection range from $7,500 to $25,000 per night. Interest in booking? Check out the Lotte New York Palace website or call (212) 303-7777.