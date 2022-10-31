A Bermuda Hotel Favorite Opens a Second Location in Austin

View Map The Loren at Lady Bird Lake Address 1211 W Riverside Dr , Austin , TX 78704 , USA Get directions Phone +1 512-580-1182 Web Visit website

The island of Bermuda has been enjoying boutique hotel The Loren at Pink Beach since 2017. Now Austin has welcomed The Loren Hotels and Residences brand’s second location (and the first U.S. property), The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, on Oct. 20. Set right on the lake with direct access to the parks and recreational trails along the water, yet still less than 10 minutes from downtown Austin, the eight-story hotel brings something new to the vibrant Texan city.



The 108 stylish rooms and suites, all with lake and city views, were designed by Fleur-de-lis Interior Design. Rooms offer generous spaces with sophisticated modern furnishings and expansive views through floor-to-ceiling windows, while luxurious bathrooms feature natural stone, walk-in spa showers, plush bathrobes, SFERRA towels, and Malin+Goetz products. For those needing more space, there are also expansive one and two-bedroom suites with panoramic, uninterrupted views of Lady Bird Lake to the north. The Loren Suite and Premier Suite offer balconies with views of either Lady Bird Lake, downtown Austin, or Texas Hill Country.

Guests can take the glass elevator up to the eighth floor to dine at the signature restaurant Nido, which brings the rugged charm of the area together with the culinary techniques of coastal Europe. Executive Chef Brad McDonald cooks dishes like kabocha squash beignets, ricotta gnudi, and beef short rib with polenta, which diners can enjoy at outdoor seating overlooking Lady Bird Lake.

The hotel has a 5,000-square-foot spa with 10 treatment rooms, called milk + honey, with a full range of spa and med spa treatments. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop terrace with an infinity pool and a 24/7 fitness center.

Local art and design are focal points at the property. In the lobby, Liam Gillick’s wall sculpture and Sarah Braman’s repurposed chairs with glass cubes both react to the changing exterior light throughout the day, providing constantly transforming reflections and refractions. Olafur Eliasson’s dynamic color wheels in the restaurant offer a nod to Austin’s Ellsworth Kelly Chapel. In the hotel’s guest rooms, Karl Blossfeldt’s precise photos of plants that look like ornamental ironworks demonstrate the principle that elemental forms in nature are reproduced in art and architecture.

Room rates start at $356 per night. For more information and to book a stay, visit www.thelorenhotels.com.