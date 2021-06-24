LaGuardia Airport's Newest Airport Lounge Has a Library Inside

Bibliophiles, rejoice! This week, American Express debuted its new Centurion Lounge at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, a 10,000 square-foot space double the size of the previous lounge at LGA, inside the recently revamped Terminal B—and it has one feature that book lovers will love.

Built with travelers' peace of mind in mind, the space includes a unique study designed in partnership with local independent bookstore McNally Jackson. The lounge’s collection of New York City-inspired books was carefully curated by McNally Jackson to create a library-esque ambiance to help flyers relax before traveling.

“We’ve collaborated closely with local partners and small businesses to create a space that embodies some of New York City's most unique experiences,” said Pablo Rivero, American Express's vice president of loyalty travel experiences and benefits.

Local businesses will also provide food and beverage, with craft breweries Coney Island Brewery and Captain Lawrence providing beer for the lounge, while Brooklyn Roasting Company will keep flyers caffeinated while waiting for departure.

Courtesy of American Express

The lounge will again feature cuisine by chef Cédric Vongerichten of SoHo favorite Wayan, including signature dishes like the crispy French toast and vegetarian and vegan options, like roasted cauliflower in a red curry sauce. A cocktail list by Jim Meehan of PDT fame will include alcohol-free drinks and several original creations. At the same time, wine offerings from director Anthony Giglio largely showcase two New York State wines—Wolffer Estate's cabernet franc from Long Island and Silver Thread riesling from Finger Lakes.

The space will also feature bespoke lighting from New York-based designers Roll & Hill. The design elements of the lounge will also be reflective of the city’s Art Deco history with arched shapes in the dining area referencing downtown architecture and local bridges, while the city’s artistic history will be featured in the various murals, while floor-to-ceiling windows provide a glimpse of the city itself.

The lounge represents a greater renovation of the airport in general, which had long been the bane of area travelers in recent years. “The American Express Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia’s Terminal B opening represents another addition to the world-class experience that will characterize the new LaGuardia Airport,” said Rick Cotton, the Port Authority's executive director. “We are now in the final stages of the airport’s top-to-bottom rebuild, and we are pleased to welcome the newly rebuilt Centurion Lounge to the new 21st century, LaGuardia.”

The recently opened lounge joins the Centurion Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport as the company’s newest space for cardmembers.