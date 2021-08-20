More People Are Planning Solo Trips for Labor Day—Here's Where They're Heading

Labor Day Weekend is upon us, and that’s our unspoken cue that summer is almost officially over. Surprisingly, it looks like many travelers are looking to send off the season with a solo vacation.

According to travel booking company Orbtiz.com, single-ticket trips for the long weekend are soaring. Compared to last year (which, as we all know, was a slow travel year all around), bookings for single roundtrip tickets are up over 200 percent.

"There are a lot of reasons why solo travel might be more popular right now,” said Mel Dohmen, senior brand manager at Orbitz. “The main one being that it’s easier to manage and plan travel for one versus a group."

While travelers may be booking solo trips, many of them will end up spending the long weekend together in the same cities. Orbitz told TripSavvy that the top destinations among the site’s solo travelers are big domestic cities such as Seattle, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Other popular holiday weekend spots popping up on the site’s charts are cities known for the three Bs: beer, beaches, and barbecue—Nashville, Charlotte, Kansas City (Missouri), Montego Bay, Hawaii, and San Francisco.

Plus, thanks to the long-awaited lifting of Canadian border restrictions for U.S. travelers, Orbitz said they also see an uptick in trips to the Great White North for Labor Day and beyond. However, there are a few surprising trending destinations that made the list, too, like Anchorage, Alaska.

Reports on general holiday weekend travel trends given to TripSavvy from TripAdvisor and Travelocity reflect similar findings, though their data isn’t solo travel specific. These booking sites also reported big American cities—Boston, NYC, Chicago, Orlando, Honolulu, Miami, and Las Vegas—in the top ranks of trending Labor Day destinations, along with another Caribbean destination: Cancun, Mexico.

Whether holiday weekend travelers are exercising their right to not compromise over their chosen vacation destination or they’ve just enjoyed alone time after so much social distancing, we may never know. But what we do know is that Labor Day is the last warm-weather holiday weekend left on the calendar for the next eight months, so wherever you go, make it memorable!

