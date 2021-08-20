Travel News Travel Tips More People Are Planning Solo Trips for Labor Day—Here's Where They're Heading Folks are going solo for summer's last YOLO Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 08/20/21 Share Pin Email Artur Debat / Getty Images Labor Day Weekend is upon us, and that’s our unspoken cue that summer is almost officially over. Surprisingly, it looks like many travelers are looking to send off the season with a solo vacation. According to travel booking company Orbtiz.com, single-ticket trips for the long weekend are soaring. Compared to last year (which, as we all know, was a slow travel year all around), bookings for single roundtrip tickets are up over 200 percent. "There are a lot of reasons why solo travel might be more popular right now,” said Mel Dohmen, senior brand manager at Orbitz. “The main one being that it’s easier to manage and plan travel for one versus a group." While travelers may be booking solo trips, many of them will end up spending the long weekend together in the same cities. Orbitz told TripSavvy that the top destinations among the site’s solo travelers are big domestic cities such as Seattle, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Other popular holiday weekend spots popping up on the site’s charts are cities known for the three Bs: beer, beaches, and barbecue—Nashville, Charlotte, Kansas City (Missouri), Montego Bay, Hawaii, and San Francisco. Plus, thanks to the long-awaited lifting of Canadian border restrictions for U.S. travelers, Orbitz said they also see an uptick in trips to the Great White North for Labor Day and beyond. However, there are a few surprising trending destinations that made the list, too, like Anchorage, Alaska. Reports on general holiday weekend travel trends given to TripSavvy from TripAdvisor and Travelocity reflect similar findings, though their data isn’t solo travel specific. These booking sites also reported big American cities—Boston, NYC, Chicago, Orlando, Honolulu, Miami, and Las Vegas—in the top ranks of trending Labor Day destinations, along with another Caribbean destination: Cancun, Mexico. Whether holiday weekend travelers are exercising their right to not compromise over their chosen vacation destination or they’ve just enjoyed alone time after so much social distancing, we may never know. But what we do know is that Labor Day is the last warm-weather holiday weekend left on the calendar for the next eight months, so wherever you go, make it memorable! TripSavvy Launches Solo Travel Week 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think Outdoor Activities Soared During the Pandemic—Including Some You Might Not Expect 8 Things To Consider When Booking an Alaska Cruise Amtrak Has Finally Brought Back Its USA Rail Pass—and It's on Sale Travelers Are Itching to Get out There—and Are Planning Longer Trips Than Ever Here's How Many People Are Planning to Travel This Year Airlines Are Now Adding—and Dropping—Flights in Anticipation of Future Travel Airbnb Is Looking for 12 People to Live in Airbnbs for a Year—for Free Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds The Best LGBTQ+ Hidden Gem in Every State Why Are So Many Hotels Opening Near National Parks? 20 Solo Trips in 2020: I Traveled Solo During COVID-19 The 6 Best Design-Forward Motels in the U.S. These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit The Best Beach Hacks Recommended to Us by Experts "I Never Wanted to Leave": 8 Readers Share Their First Outdoor Experiences