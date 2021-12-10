All Business-Class Airline La Compagnie Just Dropped a Major Winter Sale

There's something magical about Paris in the winter. From the lights along the Champs-Élysées to the city's magnificent Christmas markets and Galeries Lafayette's enchanting holiday displays, a destination that's beguiling year-round tends to feel even more special during the holiday season.

Just in time for Christmas, French boutique airline La Compagnie is making it easier than ever to be merry and bright in the City of Lights with a massive holiday flash sale that significantly marks down the usual prices of its luxe business-class fares. Now until Dec. 12, travelers can book business class flights from Newark International Airport to Paris Orly for $1,600 round trip, valid for flights from the date of purchase through March 31, 2022.

The flight experience is bound to be luxurious. All La Compagnie flights are configured with just 76 lie-flat seats, free high-speed WiFi, amenity kits featuring chic Caudalie skincare products, and a food and wine menu seasonally curated by chefs based in New York and Paris. Each passenger is allowed two free checked bags, and in true French style, every flight begins with a glass of champagne.

The airline, which previously flew exclusively from Newark to Paris and Nice, recently announced new routes from Newark to Tel Aviv, which launched this November, and to Milan, which will launch April 13, 2022.

