Boutique French Airline La Compagnie to Launch Tel Aviv and Milan Flights

After being grounded for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business class-only boutique airline La Compagnie announced that it's ready for its comeback—in a big way. The airline will be expanding its initial routes to Paris and Nice with two new direct flights from its hub at Newark's Liberty International Airport. La Compagnie will now fly directly from Newark to Milan and from Newark to Tel Aviv (with a 90-minute stopover in Paris).

The carrier only recently restored its service to Paris on June 12, with plans for full daily service between the two cities to return by September. Newark to Nice will resume on July 2, following news that France will ease restrictions for American travelers this month.

The airline's expansion to Tel Aviv and Milan is a new direction for the carrier, which until now only flew between the U.S. and France. Service between Paris-Orly and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv will launch July 22 and run three times weekly until Oct. 19, 2021. Service between Newark and Milan will launch on Nov. 29 and run four times weekly through March 12, 2022.

”In a post-COVID-19 era, we anticipate a lower demand on our New York-Paris route, therefore we need to diversify our destinations offering and look for alternative routes for our second aircraft,” said La Compagnie president Christian Vernet. ”Nice and Tel Aviv are a great combination for the summer season, and Milan is a strong long-term route with a balanced mix of business and leisure passengers traveling throughout the year.”

To celebrate the new routes, the airline is offering several promotional round-trip fares until July 15, running from $1,400 between Paris and Newark, $1,800 between Nice and Newark, and $1,200 between Paris and Tel Aviv.