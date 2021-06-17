Travel News Air Travel Boutique French Airline La Compagnie to Launch Tel Aviv and Milan Flights The airline is making a big comeback after a 15 month hiatus Written by Astrid Taran Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Astrid Taran Updated 06/17/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of La Compagnie After being grounded for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business class-only boutique airline La Compagnie announced that it's ready for its comeback—in a big way. The airline will be expanding its initial routes to Paris and Nice with two new direct flights from its hub at Newark's Liberty International Airport. La Compagnie will now fly directly from Newark to Milan and from Newark to Tel Aviv (with a 90-minute stopover in Paris). The carrier only recently restored its service to Paris on June 12, with plans for full daily service between the two cities to return by September. Newark to Nice will resume on July 2, following news that France will ease restrictions for American travelers this month. The airline's expansion to Tel Aviv and Milan is a new direction for the carrier, which until now only flew between the U.S. and France. Service between Paris-Orly and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv will launch July 22 and run three times weekly until Oct. 19, 2021. Service between Newark and Milan will launch on Nov. 29 and run four times weekly through March 12, 2022. ”In a post-COVID-19 era, we anticipate a lower demand on our New York-Paris route, therefore we need to diversify our destinations offering and look for alternative routes for our second aircraft,” said La Compagnie president Christian Vernet. ”Nice and Tel Aviv are a great combination for the summer season, and Milan is a strong long-term route with a balanced mix of business and leisure passengers traveling throughout the year.” To celebrate the new routes, the airline is offering several promotional round-trip fares until July 15, running from $1,400 between Paris and Newark, $1,800 between Nice and Newark, and $1,200 between Paris and Tel Aviv. A Review of La Compagnie's Business Class on the Airbus A321neo Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit It Just Got Much Easier to Fly to South Africa I Flew America's Brand New Low-Cost Airline. Here's What It's Like Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Air Travel Is at Record Highs Since the Pandemic Started—But Is It a Comeback? American and Southwest Are Both Holding off Serving Inflight Booze—Here's Why How to Travel to the UK From Paris and Northern France Delta, the Final Holdout, Ends Its Blocked Middle Seat Policy A Guide to the Airports in Paris Norwegian Has Permanently Canceled Its Cheap Long-Haul Flights It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds How to Get From Paris to Montpellier Essential Guide to Domestic Airlines in India Here’s What It’s Like to Travel to Puerto Rico During the COVID-19 Pandemic What It’s Like to Fly Halfway Around the World During the Pandemic How to Navigate Israel's Busiest and Biggest Airport