Key West Is Getting a Snazzy New Boutique Hotel This Weekend

View Map Kimpton Ridley House Address 601 Caroline St , Key West , FL 33040 , USA Get directions Phone +1 305-294-6969 Web Visit website

Kimpton is on a roll in Old Town Key West. On Oct. 18, the hotel group will begin welcoming guests at Ridley House, the fourth of five eclectic boutique properties in Kimpton’s new Key West Collection, located in the island’s historic Old Town.

Ridley House is spread across three historic homes on the grounds of what was once the corner estate of a wealthy mid-century industrialist and naturalist Richard Kemp. Two buildings showcase Key West’s Victorian-style homes, while the third is an example of the island’s eclectic and trademark Classic Revivalist eyebrow architecture. The 23 guest rooms feature an elegant mid-century modern look and a classic Key West color palette of dark woods, stark white, and pale beachy tones that help reflect the town’s historic, quirky, and laid-back vibes. Rooms are stocked with Turkish bathrobes, in-room yoga mats, and Atelier Bloem amenities.

Courtesy of Kimpton

Complimentary tea and coffee service, hosted evening social hours, and access to free bike rentals are all part of the boutiques planned guest offerings. As with all Kimpton properties, pets are welcome. There is a $30 per night amenity fee attached to all reservations, but don’t let that dissuade you from booking—you’ll actually get your money’s worth at Ridley House. The mandatory fee covers complimentary continental breakfast, upgraded Wi-Fi, a boozy welcome drink, a poolside refresher, and a snorkel kit complete with a bag, mask, snorkel, and walking map to the beach. Guests will also have access to a small pool with a bar slinging cocktails, quaint picket fences, and private porches where they can partake in one of Key West’s biggest activities: people watching.

Ridley House joins the recently-opened Winslow’s Bungalow, a lush, 85-room garden property situated just two blocks from the action of Duval Street; Lighthouse Hotel, a 45-room collection of historic, mid-19th-century buildings that share the block with the Ernest Hemingway House and the iconic Key West Lighthouse; and Fitch Lodge, the boutique collection’s most value-friendly option ideally situated near the island’s historic marina. The fifth and final boutique in the collection, Ella’s Cottages, is expected to open next month.

Reservations for Ridley House are open now.