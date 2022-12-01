You Can Get Free Perks at Kimpton Hotels This Winter With This Secret Password

Want fun, free perks for just uttering a secret passphrase? Kimpton's got you covered. Each season the hotel brand creates a memorable seasonal password phrase that unlocks extra freebies such as comped daily breakfast, parking (for the entire stay), room upgrades, and bonus points for your IHG rewards account.

This year's winter social password—"the snuggle is real"—has us feeling warm and fuzzy inside! Just casually (or quite blatantly) drop these four words at the check-in desk, and the receptionist should hook you up. If they proceed unphased, repeat it, give them a nod and a wink, and say you're dropping the winter social password. Bonus points (from us) for anyone who can work it into the conversation, so naturally, it's almost under the radar.

Each property can choose what they offer, and it can get creative. Sometimes, it's even up to whoever is working at the time; sometimes, you'll spin a wheel and leave the perk up to chance and luck. Don't be afraid to tell them something doesn't quite work for you, say, if you get offered complimentary cocktails but don't drink or free parking but didn't drive—just keep the mood light and fun when making requests.

Other perks travelers have reported getting in exchange for the secret password include hotel-branded swag, a bottle of wine, dining credits, free in-room movies, welcome amenities, hot cocoa kits, and tickets to booze-tasting events.

“The Snuggle is Real” will only work for stays until Feb. 20, 2023. After that, it will be replaced with the new spring social password—so keep your eyes peeled on Kimpton’s official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to stay in the loop.