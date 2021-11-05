Kimpton's Newest Hotel Plays Homage to a New Orleans Musical Legend

On May 11, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot will open in the heart of New Orleans' Central Business District—more than 15 years since the brand last had a property in the popular city. Inspired by iconic Creole fiddle player Canray Fontenot, the new hotel pays homage to the Crescent City's rich history and musical legacy.

"Every detail, from the thoughtful, purposeful music selection in the lobby to the early evening social hour and always-on programming, is an expression of the modern Southern hospitality nature of the city and its locals," said Jesseca Malecki, general manager of Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, in a statement. "We are thrilled to debut Hotel Fontenot as the new social destination in New Orleans, where arts, culture, and nightlife come together."

Designed by MARKZEFF, the hotel features original artwork and a jewel-tone color palette. The lobby features a custom butterfly installation by Paul Villinski behind the front desk, hand-painted violins by Austrian artist Georg Bauss, and an art installation composed of trumpet and trombone mutes. Guests are welcomed with a soundtrack of soul, blues, and big band music, as well as a complimentary beverage at check-in.

Cris Molina for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

The 202 rooms feature a clean and modern aesthetic accentuated by pinks and blues and a rattan headboard for a touch of Southern hospitality. In-room amenities include yoga mats, luxurious Frette linens and bathrobes, and Atelier Bloem bath and body products in the spacious bathrooms.

The hotel has two signature F&B outlets, led by Executive Chef Chris Lusk. Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats is a café serving a full range of coffee, teas, espresso, and a selection of coffee-infused cocktails and alcohol-infused shakes, like the Holy Atolé, a twist on Mexican hot chocolate with mezcal, as well as a menu of breakfast items, salads, and sandwiches.

The Peacock Room has a menu featuring items like a crawfish Cobb salad, duck and oyster gumbo, and steak frites. Bar supervisor Paula Echevarria has a menu of innovative cocktails like the bright yet smoky Primp and Preen, made with mezcal, white rum, orgeat, fresh citrus and a touch of blue curaçao, and the sweet and creamy Right Place/Wrong Time, made with a butter-infused vodka, coconut milk, and espresso syrup. The restaurant’s eclectic design features a bohemian mix of art, vintage carpets, brass hardware, crystal fixtures, and velvet upholstery.

Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary amenities like morning coffee and tea service, PUBLIC bike rentals, a 24-hour fitness center equipped with Peloton Bikes, and an evening social hour for mingling.

To celebrate Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ return to the city, Hotel Fontenot is offering a Crescent City Comeback package that includes 15 percent off the best available room rate, $15 daily restaurant/bar credit, daily overnight parking for one vehicle, and a guaranteed room upgrade. Plus, Hotel Fontenot is donating $5 from every booking to The Roots of Music, a local nonprofit organization that empowers the youth of New Orleans through music education, academic support, and mentorship. To book, visit the hotel's website and use the code IDKAE for stays through the end of 2021.