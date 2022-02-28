Travel News Hotels You Can Borrow a TikTok-Famous Lamp for Your Next Hotel Stay It's Kimpton's latest bid to attract Gen Z travelers By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/28/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels TikTok has changed the way we shop, and now, products made famous on Gen Z's favorite app are appearing in hotel rooms. Kimpton Hotels, a part of the InterContinental Hotel Group, introduced a lending program of the famed sunset lamps, a viral TikTok phenomenon. The lamps are touted as a remedy for seasonal affective disorder (SAD), but the real appeal is that they look cool. Who wouldn't want a permanent sunset bathing your room in an orange glow? To add a sunset lamp to your vacation, book a stay at a participating hotel, request a light at check-in, and it's yours for the duration of the visit. The hotels participating in the program include: Kimpton Nine Zero (Boston, Massachusetts) Kimpton Gray Hotel (Chicago, Illinois) Kimpton Aertson Hotel (Nashville, Tennessee) Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel (Omaha, Nebraska) Kimpton Hotel Palomar (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Kimpton George Hotel (Washington, D.C.) Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington, D.C. The lamps are the latest addition to hotel amenities that appeal to Gen Z travelers. The oldest members of the digital native generation are in their mid-20s, making them a huge market for the hospitality industry. While the jury is still out on what Gen Z prioritizes most in a trip, unique experiences and settings are definitely at the top of the list. In a 2020 survey run by Airbnb, interest in experiences among Gen Z travelers is skyrocketing, with nature experience bookings up almost 200 percent. Gen Z is also more open about mental health struggles than previous generations while being more likely to have fair or poor mental health. What does that have to do with travel? Kimpton is also offering 1,000 free virtual therapy sessions with Talkspace to guests over 18 staying at one of 60 Kimpton hotels. The sessions can be claimed by emailing talkspace@kimptonhotels.com with proof of stay. They're first-come, first-served, but the KimptonxTalkspace partnership also includes a $100 promotional code for Talkspace services for all stays through December 2022, sent in a pre-arrival email. The lamps and therapy service are the latest examples of hoteliers thinking outside the box with amenities that turn accommodations into well-rounded experiences. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Airbnb. "What's Next In Travel: The Rise of Gen Z, Adventures and Conscious Dining." Retrieved February 28, 2022. Verywell Mind. "Why Gen Z Is More Open to Talking About Their Mental Health." March 25, 2021. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit You Can Save on Your Next NYC Hotel if You Book During Hotel Week 2022 You Can Win a Beach Getaway from Hard Rock Hotels Just for Sharing Your Love Story You Can Now Stay in a 12th-Century Italian Palazzo on Your Next Trip to Florence You Can Now Tour Dubai's Burj Al Arab—One of the World’s Most Exclusive Hotels The New Thompson Denver Combines Chic Modern Style With Classic Colorado Charm AutoCamp Just Opened a New Location Outside Joshua Tree National Park—Take a Peek 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State These Are the World's Most Picturesque Five-Star Hotels, According to Instagram One of St. Barth's Most Exclusive Luxury Hotels Is Back Bulgari’s New Hotel in Paris is a Luxury Lover’s Dream—Take a Peek Inside Club Med Is Opening an All-Inclusive Ski Resort in Utah—and You Will Love It The Real-Life 'Home Alone' House Is Now Available to Rent on Airbnb This Adults-Only Ranch in Montana Is One of the Most Relaxing Places I've Ever Stayed This Popular Hotel Group Is Offering An "All-You-Can-Stay" Pass for July Ready to Live Like a Roy? The Italian Villa on 'Succession' Is Now on Airbnb Four Seasons Opens a Napa Resort—and It's Located Inside a Working Winery