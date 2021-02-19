Karisma Brings the Slime to Mexico with Its Second Nickelodeon Resort

Fans of Nickelodeon, get ready to dust off those Moon Shoes for a trip to the airport.

Karisma Hotels is set to launch its second Nickelodeon branded resort later this year, this time in Mexico's Riviera Maya—with bookings available now. This is Karisma’s second resort partnership with the beloved brand, following Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana's opening in 2016, but it surprisingly wasn't the first Nickelodeon-branded lodging.

That honor belongs to the now-shuttered Nickelodeon Hotel in Orlando, which originally opened in 2005 after a rebranding of a Holiday Inn Family Suites Resort, which resulted in a two-year, $20 million remodel. While that hotel closed in 2016 due to poor performance, Karisma’s business is booming.

The new resort will feature 280 family-friendly, oceanfront swim-up suites, and are family-friendly, with amenities such as two bathrooms in each suite, with interior design inspired by the iconic Nickelodeon colors as well as current and past characters, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer. The resort will also feature four penthouse-style Signature Suites, including the SpongeBob-themed Pineapple Suite and the Turtle Lair Suite, a must-visit for fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The heart of the resort is Aqua Nick, a six-acre themed water park featuring 2,000 square feet of water slides and more than 1,820 square feet of river rides, including a Lazy River and a faster-paced Adventure River. The park also features other Nick-themed areas such as Bikini Bottom Beach, a Slime Spot, PAW Patrol Adventure Bay, an interactive water playground, and Soak Summit, which features 10 single and double-rider slides which include a multi-lane racing format.

Courtesy of Karisma

Elsewhere, Nickelodeon Place features Nick characters such as SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—even Blue from Blue’s Clues will be there to help kids discover clues. Within Nickelodeon Place is Club Nick, a free-for-all featuring special themed days, an arts and crafts space, playground, stage and surprise visits from Nickelodeon characters, and of course, copious amounts of slime. For the parents, the ’90s-themed SNICK Lounge features the namesake Big Orange Couch for watching sports, playing games, and listening to live music.

In addition to the SNICK Lounge, parents will also have time to get away to experience the Bikini Bottom Bar as well as two swim-up bars. The resort will feature six on-site restaurants as well as 24-hour in-room dining.

“After the huge success of the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, we could not be better poised to expand the brand experience with our resort with all oceanfront swim-up suites, along with themed experiences with an extended cast of 20 your favorite Nickelodeon characters,” said Mario Mathieu, senior vice president of business development, design, and construction of Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “This property features many firsts such as the new Turtle Lair Suite, even more dedicated entertainment spaces such as SNICK Lounge and Mainstage, and the one-of-a-kind Aqua Nick with its epic slides, river rides, and the teen-friendly Soak Summit, which will be a destination in itself.”

Karisma also has a well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind, which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya is set to open in June 2021, with exclusive June opening rates now available starting at $453 per person per night, including full access to Aqua Nick, as well as airport transfers. Guests can also sign-up for the property’s newsletter to be the first to receive resort news and promotional offers.

No word yet if the bathrooms will feature green slime shampoo.