This Hotel Group Is Offering Free Rooms to Travelers That Test Positive for COVID-19



Last week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a big, upcoming, and unexpected change to U.S. entry requirements for all airline passengers arriving in the U.S. from a foreign country. On Jan. 26, 2021, travelers must present a negative COVID-19 test to be admitted to the U.S. In response, many hotels and destinations have begun offering guests free COVID-19 testing onsite within 72 hours of their scheduled flight back to the United States.

However, one hotel group has gone a step further and offered up a free place to stay. And, yes, the rooms are regular guest rooms (though they may not be the same room you were originally booked into).

Along with free onsite COVID-19 antigen testing for U.S.-bound departing guests, Karisma Hotels and Resorts is very generously offering up to 14 nights of free quarantine accommodations to those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and would therefore be denied entry into the United States. Guests may be released after a negative test result and certification from a doctor.

While we wouldn’t necessarily call days spent running the course of COVID-19 a free vacation, it shaves off some of the anxiety to know that you won’t go broke or be left wandering the streets.

“The expectation is that guests testing positive will follow doctor’s order and quarantine in their room with full access to in-room dining options,” states Karisma’s website. “Any spouses or companions who test negative but elect to stay in the quarantine accommodations are also expected to follow quarantine best practices.” Discounted room rates are also available for anyone on the original reservation who tests negative and wants to extend their stay alongside a quarantined guest but in a separate room.

The free antigen test and free stay offer will be available at all Karisma Hotels properties in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico’s Maya Riviera for guests departing to the U.S. between Jan. 26, 2021, through March 31, 2021. For more information and to learn about Karisma Hotels and Resorts’ Peace of Mind initiative, you can visit the website.