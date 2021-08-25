We're Obsessed With This New Duffle Bag That Packs Like a Suitcase

Some people overpack for every trip, and then some pack light and stick to a single carry-on. Earlier this year, the Australian luggage brand, July, debuted what they call the world’s lightest carry-on, and now they just released another product light packers are sure to love.

The Carry-All Weekender Plus is basically like having the best of both worlds. It’s a duffle bag that opens flat, like a suitcase. So instead of digging through the depths of a bag to find a single garment, the two compartments open up to fold flat like a book. It’s similar to the Carry-All Weekender, but the new, improved option is bigger and has the aforementioned super convenient flat fold design.

The new Carry-All Weekender Plus has a 50-liter capacity, which is sure to hold a lot whether it’s a long weekend trip or you’re hopping on a flight to a far-off destination. Luckily the bag is an acceptable carry-on size for domestic and international carriers.

Courtesy of July

The material consists of nylon twill and leather accents on the handles and a detachable shoulder strap. And the gunmetal feet at the base make for easy sitting versus your bag toppling over. The interior of the bag has two small pockets and a larger, padded compartment that holds a laptop up to 16 inches.



Just like the Carry-All Weekender, the Weekender Plus has a few external features to make getting through the airport a bit less stressful. The trolley sleeve easily slips over a suitcase handle and there’s a QuickPass pocket. The discreet compartment doesn’t have a zipper, but a magnetic closure so a passport or other important documents are secure but easily accessible.

July is still a pretty new company and they just debuted in the U.S. this summer, so they don’t have the name recognition of that other trendy luggage brand, but the Australian brand comes in at a similar price point—at $225, their Carry On Light, or what they dub as the world’s lightest carry-on (3.9 pounds), is the less-expensive wheeled suitcase the company offered. Meanwhile, the Checked Trunk is just under $400. More affordable gear and accessories include backpacks, water bottles, and packing cubes (called Packing Cells).

Courtesy of July



Like competitors, July’s color options have fun picks like clay, forest, and rose quartz, so there’s seriously something for every travel style. The option to customize luggage and accessories with initials and even emojis is another personalization factor. Also, the brand has a 100-day trial return policy (excluding personalized items) and a five-year warranty.

July’s Carry-All Weekender Plus comes in French navy, chalk white, and midnight black and retails for $275.

