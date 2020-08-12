The Jose Cuervo Tequila Train Just Resumed Its All-You-Can-Drink Trips

While 2020 may have really gone off the rails, Mundo Cuervo is inviting us to get back on track the only way it knows how: a scenic train ride stocked full of all-you-can-drink tequila. That’s right, folks, the beloved Mundo Cuervo Jose Cuervo Express is back—and better than ever. Whenever you board the Tequila Train, it’s just as much about the journey as it is the destination.

For those who want to drink and ride in ultimate style, the Tequila Train just added a new Elite Wagon to its hitch. Passengers who snag tickets for this wagon will have the honor and status to sip Jose Cuervo’s Reserva de La Familia—the brand’s ultra-premium 100 percent agave tequila—from champagne-style flutes as they watch the arid landscapes swoosh by through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The new, adult-only Elite Wagon has been eight months in the making and delivers a high-brow experience for up to 37 passengers in a sexy but sophisticated setup featuring dark wood-paneling, two plush lounge areas, sleek tables, and an open bar that serves up cocktails specifically designed to pair with the trip and show off the variety of the brand’s labels. Cocktails in the Elite Wagon will be mixed using Tequila Maestro Tequilero, Centenario, 1800, and Reserva de la Familia tequilas as well as rum, vodka, and whiskey. Elite Wagon riders will also be privy to a special three-glass guided tequila tasting of the Reserva de la Familia tequila suite: Platinum, Reposado, and Extra Añejo.

Not feeling quite that fancy? Not a problem. The Tequila Train offers three other onboard experiences to choose from: The Express Wagon, Premium Plus Wagon, and Diamond Wagon. Each offers a unique experience, classic Mexican style, comfort, and gorgeous views—the only real thing that changes is the types of tequila you’ll get for the journey and the seating configuration. The train’s family-friendly Express Wagon is the only car that allows riders under the age of 18.

Regardless of which wagon you choose, while on the Tequila Train you’ll get all-you-can-drink access to the train bar, noshes on complimentary Mexican snacks, a guided tequila tasting, and a toast with your fellow travelers with one of the brand’s premium tequilas.

However, train riders will want to pace themselves because there’s much to do off the train as well. Passengers will visit one of the area’s famous agave fields and watch an agave harvesting demonstration, have free time to explore the town of Tequila and grab a bite to eat, test their luck at a few games of Loteria (Mexican-style BINGO), and take in a cultural show.

It’s worth noting that, normally, the experience includes an in-person visit to La Rojeña, the oldest active distillery in Latin America, though this is currently closed due to COVID-19 precautions. Instead, passengers will have a virtual tour of the distillery and lessons on the tequila production process.

Mundo Cuervo’s Jose Cuervo Express is now running every Saturday with either sunrise or sunset trips available. Tickets start at $113 and up, depending on wagon class. Find out more information and book your seat on the tequila train via the Mundo Cuervo Jose Cuervo Express website. Always drink responsibly.