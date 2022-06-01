You Can Win a Free Cruise Courtesy of JLo and Virgin Voyages

What’s better than a free cruise? How about a free cruise on an adults-only ship with Jennifer Lopez-approved entertainment? After her appointment as Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Office for Virgin Voyages, JLo wanted to give 1,000 lucky winners an unforgettable vacation.

The superstar says she recognized how hard the last few years have been on us all, and this is one of the ways she’s giving back. Winners can choose between a Caribbean cruise on the award-winning Scarlet Lady, departing from Miami, or a tour of the Mediterranean on the Valiant Lady, departing from Barcelona, any time between July and October 2022.

The Scarlet Lady makes stops in Bimini, Mexico, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. The Valiant Lady ports at various cities in France, Italy, Spain, the Balearic Islands, Corsica, and Sardinia.

But no matter which itinerary you choose, both ships have more than 20 eateries with menus designed by Michelin-starred chefs, a 24-hour diner, workout classes, and entertainment curated by Jennifer Lopez. High Street, on the Scarlet Lady, has a variety of skincare from JLo Beauty, so you can glow like a celebrity. Staterooms range from a cozy 105 square feet to house-sized suites covering over 2,100 square feet, and each one has little touches (like mood lights) to make your stay ultra-comfortable.

The sweepstakes runs through June 29, 11:59 p.m. E.T. and entrants must be 21 and older. To enter, head to Virgin Voyages’ website, fill out a quick quiz (there are no wrong answers!), and add your email. Winners will get an email about how to book the following month.