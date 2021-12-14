Travel News Tech & Gear The Expedia of Private Jets Just Made Booking Flights Even Easier You can go from booking your trip to being in the air in just 30 minutes By Patrice J. Williams Patrice J. Williams Instagram LinkedIn Temple University Patrice J. Williams is a travel and style content creator, fact-checker and author of the thrift shopping book Looking Fly on a Dime. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/14/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Jupiterimages / Getty Images There’s no denying the boom that private aviation experienced in 2020 and beyond. Between the hassle of canceled commercial flights and fear of being exposed to other travelers, the pandemic-era travel world has seen a major uptick in the private jet setting life. And now there’s a way to make booking those fancy flights even easier. Jettly, a private jet charter technology company, just launched a new online platform that enables users to book one of its 23,000-plus aircraft in a few, quick clicks—similar to snagging a flight or rental car on Expedia. The process is simple: Through desktop or mobile app (available on Google Play and Apple Store), you enter the necessary details like departure and arrival cities, dates, the number of passengers, and, if applicable, additional stops if you're traveling to multiple destinations. Within five to 10 minutes, you'll get a quote outlining the price differentials between multiple operators and different types of jets. If one of the options appeals, you can lock down your ride by app, text, e-mail, desktop, or a good old-fashioned phone call. In a hurry? You can go from booking to flight time in just half an hour. Courtesy of Jettly Though customers have to request specific quotes for their trip, Jettly lists the starting price for many aircraft on its website. An entry-level jet with a range of 1,500 to 1,600 miles averages $5,000 an hour, whereas an ultra-long-range jet (6,000-plus miles) like a Gulfstream G-V is $12,000 per hour. While the prices aren’t cheap, when you factor in splitting the cost with a few of your favorite high-flying friends, family, or business partners, the price tag can be fairly comparable to booking a last-minute first-class flight. Jettly also offers food options for a few extra bucks. Catering experts are on call 24/7 and food choices include seafood trays, filet mignon, gourmet soup, or simple fruit servings. Need dry ice? They have that, too. And because a private jet setter might not exactly stand in the taxi line or request an Uber once reaching their destination, you can have a chauffeured car waiting for you at one of more than 8,000 airports with Jettly Wheels. Or, opt to hire a driver on-demand for hourly service. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think How to Charter a Private Jet The 8 Best Online Travel Agencies of 2021 A Guide to Airports in the American Midwest Your Complete Guide to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport The Safest Airlines in the World The 9 Best Car Rental Companies of 2021 Do I Need a Visa to Visit Cambodia? Bora Bora Guide: Planning Your Trip Costco Is Selling a Private Jet Membership for $17,500 Why use Kayak to research your next trip? Become a Jet Setter With Cheap Air Fares on JetSuiteX The Real Reason It's Better to Fly on Private Jets Why Emirates Airline's Business Class Is a Legend I Flew America's Brand New Low-Cost Airline. Here's What It's Like How to Travel from Madrid to Barcelona by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane