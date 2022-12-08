JetBlue's New Loyalty Program Will Dish out Perks Even Before You Gain Status

It's been a stressful month for frequent flyers. Along with scrambling to secure elite status for 2023—the deadline for locking in annual miles and spending for most airlines is Dec. 31—they also have to worry about an onslaught of loyalty program overhauls that are making it more difficult to achieve status in 2024.

United and Delta recently announced that they would raise status thresholds for flights flown and dollars spent next year. Due to overcrowding, Delta even reduced access to its SkyClubs for some elite members. Could these stricter qualifying rules be enough to make some travelers question their airline loyalty? JetBlue sure hopes so.



The budget-friendly carrier announced this week that for the first time in a decade, it would be updating its existing loyalty program, TrueBlue—but instead of making it more difficult to achieve status, travelers will receive more choice and flexibility in benefits. In an even more unusual move, the airline is allowing non-elite members to score some of those perks.



Travelers who fly JetBlue will now receive one "tile" for every $100 spent with the airline—including airfare, fees, vacation packages, and even flights operated by JetBlue's partner, American Airlines. JetBlue's choice to use "tiles" as their point currency is clever, considering the airline's highest membership level is named Mosaic.

As part of the revamp, perks like early boarding, free drinks, and pet fee waivers begin at as low as 10 tiles, which means non-elite members can take advantage of the program after just one or two flights. Mosaic status is unlocked once you collect 50 tiles. Once you hit Mosaic status, you can begin climbing each of its newly established four tiers to take full advantage of the program's benefits:

Tier 1 (50 Tiles): Priority boarding, checked bags, and extra legroom upgrades.

Priority boarding, checked bags, and extra legroom upgrades. Tier 2 (100 Tiles): All of the above, plus extra legroom upgrades at the time of booking.

All of the above, plus extra legroom upgrades at the time of booking. Tier 3 (150 Tiles): All Tier 2 benefits, with the addition of four upgrade certificates for the airline's Mint business class.

All Tier 2 benefits, with the addition of four upgrade certificates for the airline's Mint business class. Tier 4 (250 Tiles): All Tier 3 benefits, plus six Mint upgrade certificates and credit for four Blade helicopter transfers between Manhattan and JFK or Newark airports.

The changes will go into effect in the spring of 2023. Beginning next year, the airline will debut a new online dashboard to help TrueBlue members track their status.

For existing TrueBlue members, Mosaic-qualifying points will expire in spring 2023. Members will be reassigned a new Mosaic tier determined by their 2022 or 2023 spending, whichever is higher when the transition occurs. Existing Mosaic members will not lose status during the transition if they would not otherwise qualify.