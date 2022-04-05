JetBlue to Start Flying Nonstop Routes From Boston to London

JetBlue is about to make it a lot easier for New Englanders to travel across the pond.

Starting this summer, the New York-based airline will begin offering daily nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and two of London's biggest airports: London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Flights to the former will launch on July 19, while flights to the latter will kick off on Aug. 22.

Those flying to Gatwick and Heathrow will travel in style onboard JetBlue's new Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft, which will feature 24 redesigned Mint suites, 114 core seats, and made-to-order meals from New York-based restaurant group, Dig.



Courtesy of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue says that London is one of the most requested destinations among its Boston customer base: "Our strategy of flying to both Heathrow and Gatwick Airports has been a success for us in New York, and we've secured slots to be able to do the same in Boston, becoming the only airline in New England offering flights to London's two main airports," said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes in a statement. "Our London service has been an incredible success so far, and we've been able to go in with our unbeatable JetBlue service and experience and bring down fares on a traditionally overpriced route."

Tickets to both Gatwick and Heathrow are available to book today, with roundtrip fares for travelers heading to Gatwick starting at $499 and flights to Heathrow starting at $549. If you want to bundle your flight and hotel, JetBlue Vacations offers a $400 discount on Boston-to-London packages for travel between July 7, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.

According to JetBlue, the new routes expand on the success of its New York-to-London flight, which debuted in August 2021.

"We are thrilled to hear of JetBlue's further expansion into London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports with its service from Boston," said Gavin Landry, VisitBritain's executive vice president of the Americas. "With international travel on the rise and the removal of all travel restrictions to Britain, we know travelers across the U.S. are eager to return to Britain and experience all that is waiting for them."

Ready for your England adventure? Head to JetBlue's website to purchase your flights.