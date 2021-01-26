A Free Vacation Is As Simple As Blocking Off Days in Your Calendar



Free is a price tag we can all appreciate, and just in time for National Plan for Vacation Day (Jan. 26), you can win a vacay that’s free-99. Discover Puerto Rico just announced a sweet giveaway for three lucky winners.

The contest, a collaboration between Discover Puerto Rico, JetBlue, and San Juan Marriott, starts today. Travel hungry Americans enter by simply scheduling time off in their calendar. Yup, it’s that simple.

Pick a week in 2021, block off those days in your digital calendar like Outlook or Google and be sure to include vacation@discoverpuertorico.com on the invite. The subject line should be “Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico.”

If you’re one of the three lucky winners, you’ll receive roundtrip travel certificates for two on JetBlue and six days at San Juan Marriott, which directly accesses Condado Beach.

Even those who don’t snag the grand prize still have the chance to win something—one hundred lucky folks will receive a travel goodie bag.

“The Island is an ideal place to visit when responsible travelers are ready, given the prioritization of health and safety measures and entry requirements in place to ensure a safe vacation,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, in a statement. Those safety measures include mandatory masks in public spaces and limited capacity at restaurants, casinos, and hotel pools.

While some people are apprehensive of travel, especially via plane, studies have shown just the mere thought of planning and anticipating a vacation can boost your mood.

“With so much pent-up travel demand, we look forward to welcoming customers whenever they are ready to fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico, knowing they can count on us to deliver a safe travel experience and an award-winning service,” said JetBlue’s vice president of marketing, Elizabeth Windram.

Ironically, National Plan for Vacation Day also marks the official start of travelers entering the United States being required to provide a negative COVID-19 test. But as a U.S. territory, travel between the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico is considered domestic, exempting visitors from this requirement. (Although note that some states, such as Hawaii and New York, have varying requirements for testing and quarantining, post-vacay.)

You can find the official entry rules here, and all entries must be received by Feb. 10, 2021.