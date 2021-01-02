JetBlue Debuts All-New Business-Class Suites with Private Doors

When JetBlue finally launches its first transatlantic routes this summer, passengers will have a whole new onboard experience to enjoy. The low-cost airline has announced newly redesigned Mint seats, the equivalent of a business-class seat, that offer more privacy than ever before—which is key in a post-pandemic market.

Since its premiere in 2014, JetBlue's popular premium Mint service has received practically universal praise. Offering lie-flat beds—and even a few suites with private doors—the elevated experience is one of the best in the short-haul game.

The new seats announced today mark the first redesign of the product. They'll debut on JetBlue's highly anticipated transatlantic routes to London from New York and Boston this summer (pending the pandemic, of course). There will be 24 Mint suites onboard, each of which will have lie-flat beds with Tuft & Needle memory foam cushions upholstered in vegan leather, plus 17-inch screens to take advantage of JetBlue's free satellite TV service. And unlike the old Mint product, each seat will have a sliding door for privacy. Two of the suites will be branded as "Mint Studios," which offer even more space, plus a 22-inch screen.

Courtesy of JetBlue

Not traveling internationally any time soon? You might still be able to test out the new seats. Later in 2021, a 16-seat version of the redesigned Mint cabin will launch on certain JetBlue flights between New York and Los Angeles.

“Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the U.S. less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco,” JetBlue president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty said in a statement. “It’s remarkable how Mint’s thoughtful design has resonated with customers as we successfully grew it to more than 30 routes. We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare—which is what JetBlue is all about.”