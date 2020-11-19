JetBlue Freshens Up Its Mint Program

JetBlue, the budget-friendly airline that first shook up the idea of “business class” with its own Mint offering back in 2014, is now updating the award-winning service with a host of new partners offering everything from updated food and wine lists to custom headphones and a variety of wellness-focused amenity kits. The new offerings will appear on domestic and Caribbean Mint flights as early as Nov. 18.

"JetBlue’s reimagined Mint is turning the journey itself into a destination, offering the comforts of a premium travel experience at a more affordable price point," said Elizabeth Windram, the airline's vice president of marketing. "This onboard refresh allows us to reset that high bar we set in 2014, with the very best in dining and hospitality, comfort and wellness at 35,000 feet."

The airline has partnered with Chef Ryan Hardy and Wine Director Grant Reynolds’ Delicious Hospitality Group to curate a rotating menu of small plates, wines, and cocktails, inspired by each of the group’s three acclaimed New York restaurants—Charlie Bird, Parcelle and Ada’s Place. The small plates, by Charlie Bird, include options like burrata, roasted chicken, and cavatelli, while curated cocktails by Ada’s Place include the “Mint Condition,” a mix of gin, ginger, cucumber, lime, and mint. Wine bar Parcelle offers up an intriguing selection of wines, including a Michel Gonet blanc de blancs from Champagne. The menu even includes a link to a curated Charlie Bird Spotify playlist to give you the full feel of being at the hip restaurant.

The usually hum-drum amenity kit has been reimagined by the wellness experts at Wanderfuel, and Mint flyers will receive one of four kits depending on the time of day and destination: Awake, for breakfast and morning flights; Flow, for lunch and dinner flights; Sleep, for overnight flights; and Renewal for Caribbean flights. Each will include various snacks, supplements, and personal care items from cult-favorite brands like Ursa Major and Care/Of.

Speaking of overnight flights, when you're ready for some shut-eye, the new Mint will also be offering in-flight convertible blankets by bedding giant Tuft & Needle. The blankets will include a built-in foot pocket, memory foam-lined pillow and pillowcase, and kits including matching eye mask and earplugs.

New York-based luxury audio brand Master & Dynamic will be providing headsets for JetBlue’s in-flight entertainment. The JetBlue custom MH40 headphones include noise reduction and an aviation-inspired design.

JetBlue has made big strides in 2020, despite the airline industry's challenges—it became the first U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality on all domestic flights and is gearing up to start service to London in 2021.