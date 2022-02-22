Hop Across the Pond for Less With JetBlue's Latest Flash Sale

Dying to get to London? Now might be the perfect time to make your move. JetBlue has dropped a new flash sale with super-cheap tickets to the Big Smoke, including some fantastic deals on its ultra-chic business-class offering, Mint. But act fast—the sale, which launched on Feb. 22, goes for two days only!

Travelers can fly out of New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to Gatwick Airport for as little as $349 round-trip or fly to Heathrow Airport for just $399 round-trip. Those looking to spend a little more to fly in luxury can fly Mint round-trip for $1,939 from JFK to Gatwick and $1,999 to Heathrow.

Tickets must be round-trip for travel dates between March 10 to May 23, 2022, and all trips must include a Saturday night stay to qualify for the sale.

If you're interested in a more lengthy London vacation, JetBlue's got you covered, too. From now until Feb. 28, JetBlue is offering travelers significant savings on flight and hotel bundles in London. You can save up to $400 on JetBlue vacation packages for travel between March 4, 2022, and Jan. 15, 2023, by using the promo code "CHEERS400." This discount only applies to packages that cost at least $2,000, so make sure to keep that in mind before booking.

Plus, there's never been a better time to check the city off your bucket list. Earlier in February, the U.K. relaxed many of its COVID travel restrictions and regulations. Now, vaccinated travelers do not need a COVID-19 test or require a quarantine period, making now the ultimate time to travel. (Unvaccinated travelers still need a PCR test but do not need to quarantine, so long as they receive a negative result.)