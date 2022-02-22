Travel News Air Travel Hop Across the Pond for Less With JetBlue's Latest Flash Sale The airline's "London For Less Sale" will last two days only, so act fast By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 02/22/22 Share Pin Email Rudy Sulgan / Getty Images Dying to get to London? Now might be the perfect time to make your move. JetBlue has dropped a new flash sale with super-cheap tickets to the Big Smoke, including some fantastic deals on its ultra-chic business-class offering, Mint. But act fast—the sale, which launched on Feb. 22, goes for two days only! Travelers can fly out of New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to Gatwick Airport for as little as $349 round-trip or fly to Heathrow Airport for just $399 round-trip. Those looking to spend a little more to fly in luxury can fly Mint round-trip for $1,939 from JFK to Gatwick and $1,999 to Heathrow. Tickets must be round-trip for travel dates between March 10 to May 23, 2022, and all trips must include a Saturday night stay to qualify for the sale. If you're interested in a more lengthy London vacation, JetBlue's got you covered, too. From now until Feb. 28, JetBlue is offering travelers significant savings on flight and hotel bundles in London. You can save up to $400 on JetBlue vacation packages for travel between March 4, 2022, and Jan. 15, 2023, by using the promo code "CHEERS400." This discount only applies to packages that cost at least $2,000, so make sure to keep that in mind before booking. Plus, there's never been a better time to check the city off your bucket list. Earlier in February, the U.K. relaxed many of its COVID travel restrictions and regulations. Now, vaccinated travelers do not need a COVID-19 test or require a quarantine period, making now the ultimate time to travel. (Unvaccinated travelers still need a PCR test but do not need to quarantine, so long as they receive a negative result.) Your Trip to London: The Complete Guide Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Air France Announces 200 New Direct Routes as France Drops Testing Requirements A Review of JetBlue's New Transatlantic Mint Class on the Airbus A321LR You Can Fly Anywhere For $49 a Month With Alaska Airlines' New Flight Pass Low-Cost Icelandic Airline PLAY Expands With New Routes From New York to Europe Travel to the UK Just Got a Lot Easier, so Put London Back on Your Bucket List Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country I Just Spent 4 Days in Barbados—Here's How the Country Is Keeping People Safe Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Hawaii's Entry Requirements Just Changed. Here's What You Need to Know Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Singapore Airlines Announces New Quarantine-Free Flights Between the U.S. and Singapore 'Travel Deal Tuesday' Is Here—and You Can Score Flights for As Low As $15 The 7 Best NYC Airport Hotels of 2022 Delta Air Lines Adds 73 Daily Flights to Europe for Summer 2022 America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel