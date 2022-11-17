JetBlue Says 'Bonjour' to Paris With New Nonstop Routes From NYC and Boston

Following the 2021 launch of its first nonstop transatlantic route from the U.S. to London, JetBlue announced this week that it intends to expand its transatlantic offerings with new nonstop routes from the U.S. to the City of Light.

Beginning in the summer of 2023, the airline will fly direct from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. The airline also plans to launch nonstop service to Paris from Boston Logan International Airport later in the year.

JetBlue first launched its JFK to London route in the summer of 2021. A direct route from Boston, the second of its northeast hubs, quickly followed. Tickets for the new nonstop route to Paris from JFK are set to go on sale in "the coming months."

The new route may not come as a surprise to some. Paris is the largest market JetBlue does not currently serve and is an obvious choice for its next transatlantic target. The United States and France market is the second largest globally, only behind the United States and London.



"The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works," said Robin Hayes, JetBlue's chief executive officer, in a statement. "We can't wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe's most visited city."

The airline plans to use Airbus A321LR planes on the new routes, which feature 24 lie-flat private Mint Suites and 114 core and extra legroom seats in the main cabin. JetBlue has also stated that it plans to order even longer-range aircraft soon, suggesting it could expand to even more European destinations.



JetBlue initially debuted as a low-cost carrier but has seen a massive expansion in the years since, cementing it as a serious competitor to legacy airlines like Delta and United. The airline may soon become the fifth-largest in the world if regulators approve its pending merger with Spirit Airlines.

