JetBlue Mosaic Passengers Will Be Able to Bring a Plus One On Flights in 2021

As airlines struggle to find ways to increase much-need profit margins while still enticing more passengers to fly and continue flying during a pandemic, it’s creating some amazing wins, namely when it comes to frequent flyer status and perks.

JetBlue went the extra mile and added an incredibly enticing new perk to its TrueBlue Mosaic level members. While airlines simply extended elite status or offered bonus miles to loyalty members as gifts, JetBlue is crossing the finish line into the first half of 2021 with a new unlimited companion pass.

Yup, you read that right. JetBlue just introduced its first-ever companion pass, which will allow qualifying elite Mosaic members to bring a plus one on any JetBlue flight booked and flown from Jan. 1, 2021 to May 20, 2021. All you’ve got to cough up are the taxes and fees.

And, yes—it applies to Mint bookings, too. (We can’t believe it either.) For those that aren’t familiar with Mint, it’s JetBlue’s business class offering—and arguably one of the best premium-level experiences you can get with a U.S. carrier. Mint flyers get lie-flat seat suites with privacy doors and recently upgraded amenities like Tuft & Needle blankets, refreshed meal and drink service menus by NYC’s Delicious Hospitality Group, Wanderfuel amenity kits, and Master & Dynamic headsets. That’s all in the air; on the ground, Mint passengers reap the benefits of priority baggage handling, priority boarding, and expedited security.

But wait, there’s more. Unlike the high-celebrated Southwest Companion Pass which only allows you to change your plus one for a total of three times during the duration of the pass validity, you can bring a different plus one on every JetBlue companion pass flight you take. However, you can only bring a companion on flights that are paid for, not earned via points.

“We’re continuing to enhance the TrueBlue program by offering more value, convenience and options to our loyal customers," says Don Uselmann, JetBlue’s vice president of loyalty, in a statement. And, adding a bit of sugar to the celebratory punch, he adds that the airline will also be “formalizing a new benefit: complimentary Even More Space seats on the day of departure” for travelers with Mosaic status.

So, how do you get elite status? Good news there, too. JetBlue just announced that it will be easier than ever to reach Mosaic status next year. Reflecting the lackluster travel year, they’ve basically cut the requirements in half: you now need 7,500 Mosaic qualifying points or 6,000 Mosaic qualifying points plus 15 qualifying segments—or you can spend $50,000 on a branded JetBlue Plus or Business credit card, or pool $30,000 worth of JetBlue credit card spend with 4,000 qualifying Mosaic points.

Visit the JetBlue website to snag the details on the new Mosaic level loyalty perks and start planning the perfect vacation for you and your favorite plus ones.